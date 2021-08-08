Welcome to the team

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Chief Allan Gilbert (right), welcomed two new officers to the Siloam Springs Police Department: Connor Callahan (left), and Cole Ellison. Callahan had the distinction of being appointed class leader at the police academy and remaining class leader until graduation. Class leaders oversee certain duties during the day-to-day life at the academy. Ellison finished second in academics at the academy, which Gilbert said is hard to do. Both Callahan and Ellison had their families present to witness the presentation.

By Marc Hayot

