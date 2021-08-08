Wiggins issues letter strongly recommending masks

Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins issued a letter on Monday strongly encouraging masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

Wiggins' letter came about because of Arkansas Act 1002 which bans state and local governments, including school districts, from issuing mask mandates and because the coronavirus cases in the state have been steadily rising as school is set to start Aug. 16.

A special session of the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate was called this week to see about possibly amending Act 1002 to allow school districts to require mask mandates.

"Regardless of how the special session goes, I strongly recommend masks for all students and staff at least until we get through this current surge, especially when indoors where distancing is a challenge," the letter states.

The special session ended on Friday with the ban on mask mandates upheld, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.

Wiggins posted the letter on the school district's homepage and on Facebook. The letter also reminds students that they will not be allowed to go "remote" this year as some did the previous school year.

"We tried to provide maximum flexibility last year with remote learning and absences, but this flexibility had a tremendously negative impact on student learning," the letter states.

As a result, only students who are placed under quarantine as a close contact by the school district will receive lessons remotely.

Siloam Springs has seen a rise in coronavirus cases, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website.

The website states that 50-99 new people per 10,000 people have been infected. The report tracks new infections over a 14-day period the website states.

Wiggins did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.