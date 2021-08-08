Wiggins issues letter strongly recommending masks

Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins issued a letter on Monday strongly encouraging masks for the 2021-2022 school year.
Wiggins' letter came about because of Arkansas Act 1002 which bans state and local governments, including school districts, from issuing mask mandates and because the coronavirus cases in the state have been steadily rising as school is set to start Aug. 16.
A special session of the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate was called this week to see about possibly amending Act 1002 to allow school districts to require mask mandates.
The special session ended on Friday with the ban on mask mandates upheld, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday.
Wiggins posted the letter on the school district's homepage and on Facebook. The letter also reminds students that they will not be allowed to go "remote" this year as some did the previous school year.
As a result, only students who are placed under quarantine as a close contact by the school district will receive lessons remotely.
Siloam Springs has seen a rise in coronavirus cases, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website.
The website states that 50-99 new people per 10,000 people have been infected. The report tracks new infections over a 14-day period the website states.
Wiggins did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
On Monday, Siloam Springs School District Superintendent Jody Wiggins released a letter to students and parents regarding the wearing of masks. Here is a copy of that letter:
August 2, 2021
Parents and Community Members,
I truly love living and serving in this amazing community. These are strange times, but I hope we can pull together to create a positive and safe educational environment for the upcoming school year.
All of us hoped for a more “normal” start this year, but it is now clear that this will not be the case. The staff and students of the Siloam Springs School District (SSSD) were able to persevere last year with limited disruption, while successfully diminishing learning loss from the previous spring and making gains in learning. I expect no less as we head into a new year!
The Arkansas Department of Education, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, released new recommendations for schools last week. The SSSD administrative team has been reviewing our own procedures and protocols based upon these recommendations. SSSD’s current guidance can be found here.
As we are currently in the middle of a third wave of COVID transmission across the state, we will concentrate on implementing the protocols we believe had a positive impact last year. The one exception to this is the masking mandate. The school district cannot require staff or students to wear masks because Act 1002, passed by the legislature last spring, forbids a school district from imposing mask mandates. The Governor has called a special session of the legislature this week to consider rescinding or revising this law because of current conditions, but he has stated he does not know if he has the votes to make a change.
Regardless of how the special session goes, I strongly recommend masks for all students and staff at least until we get through this current surge, especially when indoors where distancing is a challenge. I believe this provides the best opportunity for us to remain in school, participate in athletics and activities, minimize quarantine numbers, and slow the spread.
As a reminder, students will not be allowed to choose to go “remote” this year as some did last year. We tried to provide maximum flexibility last year with remote learning and absences, but this flexibility had a tremendously negative impact on student learning. As a result, only students who are placed under quarantine as a close contact by SSSD will receive lessons remotely.
I am looking forward to welcoming our staff and students back to school in the coming weeks. As we prepare for and start this school year, I know some will not agree with every decision made by the administration, but please know that we are making decisions we believe are in the best interest of our children, our employees, and our community.
Thank you for your support,
Jody Wiggins, Superintendent