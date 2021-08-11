No headline

Simmons Foods announced Aug. 5 it will provide a $500,000 donation to help fund the splash pad and soccer field projects included in the Master Parks Plan for the city of Gentry.

The new splash pad, located in the northwest quarter of Gentry's city park, which lies between Main Street and Third Street, is nearing completion. The splash pad will have more than 6,000 square feet of aquatic play space featuring fountains, sprinklers and colorful sky-high water buckets. The park is designed to be inclusive for kids of all ages and abilities as well as the whole family. The soccer fields, more than a dozen in total, are scheduled to be completed later this fall.

Simmons representatives visited the site to see the progress and present the donation to Mayor Kevin Johnston last week.

During the visit, Johnston said, "This generous donation will allow us to complete our vision for these projects and provide wonderful recreational activities for families in our community. Simmons is a strong community partner and a great employer and we are so thankful for this donation and all they do in the collaborative effort of improving the quality of life and sense of place throughout the communities within our entire region."

In making the announcement, Todd Simmons, CEO and Vice Chairman of Simmons Foods, stated, "Recreational projects like this where families and friends can come together and enjoy healthy outdoor activities are part of what makes Gentry and Northwest Arkansas a great place to live. We're proud to see the Gentry Master Parks Plan come to life and to be part of that investment."