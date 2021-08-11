Sign in
Boy raises money in honor of "Poppy"

by Marc Hayot | August 11, 2021 at 5:27 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Manna Center Executive Director Marla Sappington (left), posed with Owen Taylor, 5 when he came to the Manna Center to donate $3,405 to the Manna Center in honor of his &quot;Poppy&quot; Mark Brooker, who served as executive director of the Manna Center until his passing in 2020. Owen said he would like the proceeds to go towards backpacks and school supplies, which Sappington said she could do.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Owen Taylor (left), 5, poses with Manna Center Executive Director Marla Sappington; Noah Taylor, 5; Lindsey Taylor, Sheri Brooker; Brenda Langston; and Laura Lewis as he donates $3,405 to the Manna Center in honor of his &quot;Poppy, Mark Brooker, who served as executive Director of the Manna Center until his passing in 2020.. Owen Taylor raised the money in three days by having a bake sale. Owen's goal was initially to raise $100, but to everyone's surprise he ended up raising over $1,000. When asked where he would like to see the donation go, Owen said he would like to see it go to backpacks and school supplies.
