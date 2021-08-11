Boys golf finishes ninth in Springdale

The Siloam Springs boys golf team played its first match of the season Monday in the Arvest Red'Dog Invitational hosted by Springdale High at Springdale Country Club.

The Panthers finished in a tie for ninth place with a score of 432.

Rogers won the 18-hole tournament with a team score of 311, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 313, Bentonville 323, Greenwood 339, Van Buren 341, Russellville 361, Bentonville West 380, Springdale High 412, Siloam Springs and Rogers Heritage each with 432.

Jake Bartlett of Bentonville defeated Jack Collins of Springdale Har-Ber in a sudden death round to win first place overall. Both shot 74.

Miles Perkins led Siloam Springs with an 88, followed by Nate Vachon with a 111, Will Van Asche 113, Landon Pool 120 and Preston Moody 136.

First-year Siloam Springs golf coach Brooke DeGaish said the team did well given the conditions of being hot and windy with lots of trees and fast greens.

"Super proud of them," she said. "It was a new course for most of them, too."

Both Siloam Springs golf teams are scheduled to play against Bentonville West at Highlands Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Bella Vista.

"I'm pretty confident we're going to grow a lot this year," DeGaish said.