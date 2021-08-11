No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FOOTBALL

ACROSS

1. *Sports analyst, ex-wide receiver Randy

5. Dashboard acronym

8. *Depth of an end zone, in yards

11. Fencing blade

12. Weight not charged for

13. Young hog

15. Witnessed

16. Aroma

17. Nary a soul

18. *Line of ____

20. Spanish earthen pot

21. Pinocchio and the like

22. Bean house

23. Antonym of descent

26. Cycle taxi

30. Greek "t"

31. 50-50

34. Not happening

35. Newbies

37. Bert Bobbsey's twin

38. Like a neon sign

39. "Clueless" catch phrase

40. Not a desktop

42. Metal-bearing mineral

43. "Chim Chim Cher-ee" setting

45. Relating to nose

47. Actors' group

48. Sink hole

50. Golf club handle

52. *3-point score

56. Make a canyon, e.g.

57. Not written

58. Racing sled

59. *"Purple People ____" song, inspiration for Vikings defensive line name

60. Like H. C. Andersen's duckling

61. Poet Pound

62. *AFC counterpart

63. Dreaming stage of sleep

64. Daytime entertainment

DOWN

1. Hodgepodge

2. Oil cartel

3. Palm reader, e.g.

4. Old and mentally infirm

5. Weather-related Doppler tool

6. Programs, for short

7. Insignificant

8. Hammer or sickle

9. Europe's highest volcano

10. Born, in bio

12. Marinara fruit

13. Ornamental hair net

14. *Grabbing penalty

19. Breath freshener

22. *Pre-game encouragement

23. Rose oil

24. One's assertion

25. Collectible in a cabinet

26. *Fourth down option

27. Colonoscopy tract

28. Ancient assembly area

29. B in IBS

32. *Start of a football play

33. Goo on a trunk

36. *Scrimmage-related penalty

38. Plant louse

40. Yule firewood

41. By word of mouth

44. Candle shape

46. English in Spanish

48. Mourner's song

49. Camelot, to Arthur

50. Tennis great Steffi

51. College officer-training prog.

52. *Number of downs to get a first down

53. Anis-flavored aperitif

54. Site of Taj Mahal

55. *Lambeau Field jump

56. Poetic "even"