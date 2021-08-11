No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FOOTBALL
ACROSS
1. *Sports analyst, ex-wide receiver Randy
5. Dashboard acronym
8. *Depth of an end zone, in yards
11. Fencing blade
12. Weight not charged for
13. Young hog
15. Witnessed
16. Aroma
17. Nary a soul
18. *Line of ____
20. Spanish earthen pot
21. Pinocchio and the like
22. Bean house
23. Antonym of descent
26. Cycle taxi
30. Greek "t"
31. 50-50
34. Not happening
35. Newbies
37. Bert Bobbsey's twin
38. Like a neon sign
39. "Clueless" catch phrase
40. Not a desktop
42. Metal-bearing mineral
43. "Chim Chim Cher-ee" setting
45. Relating to nose
47. Actors' group
48. Sink hole
50. Golf club handle
52. *3-point score
56. Make a canyon, e.g.
57. Not written
58. Racing sled
59. *"Purple People ____" song, inspiration for Vikings defensive line name
60. Like H. C. Andersen's duckling
61. Poet Pound
62. *AFC counterpart
63. Dreaming stage of sleep
64. Daytime entertainment
DOWN
1. Hodgepodge
2. Oil cartel
3. Palm reader, e.g.
4. Old and mentally infirm
5. Weather-related Doppler tool
6. Programs, for short
7. Insignificant
8. Hammer or sickle
9. Europe's highest volcano
10. Born, in bio
12. Marinara fruit
13. Ornamental hair net
14. *Grabbing penalty
19. Breath freshener
22. *Pre-game encouragement
23. Rose oil
24. One's assertion
25. Collectible in a cabinet
26. *Fourth down option
27. Colonoscopy tract
28. Ancient assembly area
29. B in IBS
32. *Start of a football play
33. Goo on a trunk
36. *Scrimmage-related penalty
38. Plant louse
40. Yule firewood
41. By word of mouth
44. Candle shape
46. English in Spanish
48. Mourner's song
49. Camelot, to Arthur
50. Tennis great Steffi
51. College officer-training prog.
52. *Number of downs to get a first down
53. Anis-flavored aperitif
54. Site of Taj Mahal
55. *Lambeau Field jump
56. Poetic "even"