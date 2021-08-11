JBU volleyball picked fourth in SAC

The John Brown University volleyball team was picked to finish fourth overall in the Sooner Athletic Conference for the 2021 season, according to the preseason poll of league coaches.

League coaches picked Oklahoma City to win the league with nine first-place votes and 99 points overall. Texas Wesleyan, which finished second in the poll, collected the other two first place votes.

Oklahoma City captured the SAC regular-season and tournament titles for the fifth year in a row. On April 10, OCU prevailed over Texas Wesleyan in four sets at Abe Lemons Arena. The Stars' season ended in the NAIA Championships in Sioux City, Iowa.

Texas Wesleyan nabbed the No. 2 spot in the preseason rating. The Lady Rams fell in the conference tournament title match for the fourth consecutive time. Texas Wesleyan reached the NAIA Championship Opening Round.

Wayland Baptist sat at third in the poll with 76 points followed closely by John Brown at 75 points. Southwestern Assemblies of God secured the fifth spot at 67 points.

Panhandle State came in sixth with 57 points, and Mid-America Christian registered 48 points to be in seventh.

Langston (35 points) reeled in the eighth spot with Central Christian (23 points) holding down ninth. Southwestern Christian and Science and Arts filled out the conference poll.

The SAC Tournament begins Nov. 9 with quarterfinal matches on campus sites, then shifts to Oklahoma City's Abe Lemons Arena for the semifinals Nov. 12 and the championship contest Nov. 13. The NAIA Championship Opening Round takes place Nov. 20 around the country, then the NAIA Championships returns to Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

2021 Sooner Athletic Conference Preseason Volleyball Coaches Poll

TeamPoints