Simple reasoning

It was not surprising to receive a derogatory response from Oren Piper to my last letter to the editor. In that letter, he referred to my thinking as childish. Perhaps so, however, I prefer to consider it as simple logic. Even so, Jesus told the masses that unless one becomes as one of these little children (simplicity of faith), he cannot enter the kingdom of heaven.

The anti-God, anti-Christian rhetoric in Piper's last letter is indicative that he has embraced the contemporary Marxist, Communist ideology, which is currently endangering this nation.

Granted, Piper may be more adept at expressing his thoughts than I; however, it's tragic that such ability should be wasted on mad rantings and ravings toward a deity in whom he doesn't believe and those who choose to believe and serve Him. After all, how can one who doesn't exist engage in all the horrendous atrocities Piper so carefully records? One would almost think He does actually exist! But that can't be! Just ask Piper. He denounces the existence, the love and the holiness of the very person who gifted him with his writing talent and ability. Oh well, just charge my simple reasoning to childish prattling.

It doesn't bother me in the least that Piper's mature and impressive intellect would surpass my own. Neither of us would have to look very far before finding someone capable of embarrassing both of us scholastically and philosophically. After all, it's really not about how much knowledge is crammed into these minds. Although it is certainly important what's in our minds, of far greater importance is what's in our hearts. Holy Scripture declares that "out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh (or the pen writeth)." The hatred and bigotry Piper expounds toward God and all Christians, most of whom Piper doesn't even know, finds its origins not in that brilliant mind, but in the defiled heart of the man he faces in the mirror every day. Another Scripture, which bears consideration, is the one which says, "The fool hath said in his heart there is no God." I didn't say those words. God did. Argue with him and see where it gets you.

Charles Yancey

Siloam Springs