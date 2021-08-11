Obituaries

John Wesley Causey

John Wesley Causey 62, of Colcord, Okla., died Aug. 6, 2021, in Springdale Ark.

He was born Jan. 8, 1959 in De Queen, Ark., to Alvie and Haley Causey.

He married Stacy Wyatt in Millerton, Okla., on Jan. 20, 1979. He worked for Weyerhaeuser in Wright City, Okla., for 22 years before moving to the Colcord area in 2001 when he went to work for Gates Rubber company and retired in 2018.

He loved anything outdoors: Hunting, fishing, golfing, playing corn hole and all things that had to do with horses. He loved to dote over his wife, kids and grandkids.￼

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Alvie, Paul, Ricky and Hershel; sisters Barbara, Rozelle, Ozelle and Donnie.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, John Causey and wife Ami of Elkins, Ark., and Blake Causey and wife Betty of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and one daughter Tiffany Whaler and husband Joe of Colcord; nine grandchildren; sisters Bonnie Rymer of Wright City, Okla., and Glenda Dockens of Center, Texas; brothers Roy Causey of Saint James, Mo., and Charlie Causey of Valiant, Okla., and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla. Condolences may be sent to the church at 7727 Cedar Dr., Colcord, OK 74338.

Charles 'Leon' Davis

Charles "Leon" Davis, 84, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas went to be with his Savior Friday, August 6, 2021.

Leon was born June 3, 1937, in Norman, Oklahoma to William Luther Newton Davis and Myrtle Elliot Davis. Leon and his wife Lavona of 60 years raised their family in the Central Valley of California before moving to Vian, Oklahoma in 1994. Later they moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas in 1997 where Leon worked as a building contractor and developer and co-founded the church known today as Victory Assembly.

He is survived by his wife, Lavona Davis of Siloam Springs; 4 sons, Garren (Kim) Davis of Siloam Springs, Loren (LaTisha) Davis of Hughson, CA, Radley (Teri) Davis of Siloam Springs, and Mark (Kelly) Lloyd of Merced, CA; 18 grandchildren, Nick Davis, Nathan (Paige) Davis, Tim (Julie) Davis, Tom Davis, Amanda Davis, Rachael (Joey) Stovall, Garrett (Kayla) Davis, Zachary (Jessica) Lloyd, Maci Davis, Josiah Lloyd, Ezekiel Davis, Jon-Marc Lloyd, Doc Dawdy, Luke Lloyd, Lauren Davis, Titus Davis, Timothy Davis, Zachariah Davis; and 6 great-grandchildren, Lola-Belle Kirby, Isaac Davis, Taylor Davis, Nixon Davis, Emma Davis, and Charlotte Davis.

Visitation for Leon will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

The funeral service for Leon will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, August 13, 2021, at Victory Assembly in Siloam Springs. Rev. Carl Clark, Rev. Danny Parker, Rev. Mark Lloyd, and Rev. Darryl Brown will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Ron Drake

Ronald James Drake, 52-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Port Maria Jamaica, died on August 7, 2021, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Arkansas. Born on May 1, 1969, in San Jose, California, to Ronald Martin and Jan Richardson, Ron grew up in California and graduated from Ceres High School, before moving to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to further a career in construction and restoration. Ron had two daughters, Lacey and Alexis, who gave him the most honorable title of all, "Dad". On February 22, 2002, he married the love of his life, Christina.

In 2005, Ron and Christina started their own restoration business. Through the years, they brought 17 historic buildings in Siloam Springs back to life. In 2013, Ron began consulting to communities across America using his visionary talent. His consulting motto was, "Inspire-Equip-Restore". He never looked at something as broken, as he saw the potential for even the most lifeless buildings to be made into something vibrant for the community.

Ron was a friend to everyone and left his mark on many Main Street communities and the hearts of their citizens with his enthusiasm and passion for restoration. He was the author of the book, "Flip This Town", and had a podcast, also called "Flip This Town", where he and his podcast partner set out to "restore the heart of America, one downtown at a time." Ron and Christina's organization, OneLove Outreach, was held close to his heart. Their mission is to "enhance the quality of life in Port Maria, Jamaica, and the Parrish of St. Mary through community restoration and economic development projects while building friendships, and sharing joy, love, and light." "Abide-Respect-Restore" is their motto. Ron was a long-time member of Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs and had a strong faith and relationship with the Lord.

Ron is survived by his wife, Christina, of Port Maria, Jamaica; his two daughters, Lacey Young and husband Cody, of Siloam Springs, Alexis Drake, and fiancé Seth Hufford, also of Siloam Springs; one beloved grandson, Skyler Young; his fathers, Ronald Martin, of Nampa, Idaho, and Dennis Drake, of Modesto, California; three brothers, Jeff Drake, of Hughson, California, Adam Drake, of Ceres, California, and David Martin, of Nampa, Idaho; and one sister, Regina Moore, of Meridian, Idaho. One of Ron's most cherished titles to his many nieces and nephews was "Uncle Roncho Poncho".

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2pm at Community Christian Fellowship, in Siloam Springs with Pastor Pat Callahan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gideons to purchase Bibles or to the Drake's ministry OneLove Outreach via Generations Bank Siloam Springs, AR.

PAID OBITUARY

Rosella Faye Evans

Rosella Faye Evans, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Earlene Howard Hospice Home in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Hooker, Okla.

She was a childcare worker and became affectionately known as "grandma" to most. In her spare time, she enjoyed all kinds of puzzles, crocheting and knitting gifts for her loved ones. She was a Godly woman and was a member of New Life Church of Siloam Springs.

She is survived by four sons, Mike Long and wife, Debbie of Siloam Springs, Rodney Long of Siloam Springs, Mark Long and wife Donni of Miami, Okla., and David Evans and wife, Cheryl of Grove, Okla.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Allen Ray, who passed in 1963; her husband of 50 years, Orville Evans, who passed in 2020; a son, Rick Long, and his wife, Sandra Long; grandson Derek Long; great-grandson Coltrane Smith; and two sisters, Louise Ford and Wanda Carlson.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at New Life Church with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. Burial followed at Springtown Cemetery of Gentry, Arkansas.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Julie Marie Flores

Julie Marie Flores, 54, of Watts, Okla., died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, Ark.

She was born Oct. 17, 1966 in Muscatine, Iowa, to Robert Payne and Lois Nicholson-Payne.

She enjoyed horse riding, landscaping her yard, watching her children race at the race tracks, spoiling her grandchildren, and being involved in her family's hobbies and activities.

She is survived by her husband, Andy Flores of the home; one son, Blake Flores and wife, Alicia of Watts; two daughters, Ashley Flores and husband, Jared Brewer of Sayre, Okla., and Heather Hankins and husband, Jonathan of Gentry, Ark.; three brothers, Jerry Payne, Jon Payne, and Jay Payne; three sisters, Jackie Hudson, Jeaneen Payne, and Jody Payne; eight grandchildren and many other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Amber Marie Flores; two brothers, James R. Payne and Jeffrey Glenn Payne; and two nieces.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 12, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with Bryson Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Debbie Anne Green

Debbie Anne Green, 45, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died at her home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1975, in La Mesa, Calif., to Everette Doyle Neal and Debra F Smith Neal.

She was a homemaker but had worked at various jobs over the years including housekeeping at the Siloam Springs Hospital, working the lunchroom at the Siloam Springs Public Schools and at several local factories as a general laborer. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, drawing and coloring, and loved to go swimming.

She is survived by her father Doyle Neal of the home; two daughters, Shayla Jade Green and Breanna Kelly Green both of Siloam Springs; one brother, James Neal of Westville, Okla.; two grandsons, along with many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at noon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. Pastor Marty Jones will officiate the service with burial being held at the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www. Backstrom-Pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Ivan Lee Jensen

Ivan Lee Jensen died Aug. 7, 2021.

He was born in Clearwater, Neb., on July 28, 1940, to Lee and Lela Jensen.

He was a longtime employee of George's Feed of Springdale, Ark. Before that he worked at West Slope Ag Center in Olathe, Colo., for 22 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Jensen; daughter Lorie (Robb) McFall of Gravette, Ark., son David (Cherlyn) Jensen of Bentonville, Ark., and daughter Ronda (Lance) Halseth of Sevierville, Tenn; two sisters Leola Pellatz of Neligh, Neb., and Fern Schlebach of Lamar, Ark.; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Wasson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norman Koeller

Norman C. Koeller of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away age 82 on Friday, August 6, at Alma Health and Rehab in Alma, AR. He was born April 30, 1939, in Joliet, Illinois to the late George and Adeline Koeller.

Norm, or Mr. Koeller to his students, taught English at Gentry High School for 30 years. He was a gifted educator and loved teaching. He was always so grateful for his many students whose lives he touched. Norm himself graduated high school from Mountain Home, Arkansas, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. After his retirement at a very young age, he served on the Gentry United Way board and the Gentry Library board. Norm also enjoyed his cars and often referred to himself as a "gear head."

Norm's faith was also a large part of his life. He was a very active member of the Grace Episcopal Church and spent time volunteering at the Gentry Assembly Church Food Pantry and delivering Meals on Wheels.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, George and Adeline; his loving stepmother, Ann, who raised him; his stepson, Wesley Paul Altland; and, his wife, Mary Lou, who was his best friend and the love of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Margaret Patterson and her husband Phillip of Alma, AR; his three granddaughters; his son, Mike Altland and his wife Vicki of Conway, AR and their two daughters; his son Bill Altland and his wife Sarah of Monmouth, OR and their four children; his son John Altland and his wife Sheri of Denver, CO and their four children; and, Marla Altland, widow of the late Wesley Paul Altland, and their three children.

Service will be held Wednesday, August 11, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Siloam Springs, AR, and will be led by Reverend Stan McKinnon, Rector of Grace Episcopal Church. Masks will be required according to COVID protocols. A private burial ceremony will be held at Oakhill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, AR.

Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Siloam Springs, AR, or to the Gentry HS Scholarship Fund (Koeller Scholarship C/O Emily Hodges, 201 S. Giles, Gentry, AR 72734). To sign an online guest book or to share a memory, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Rickey Jay Pathkiller

Rickey Jay Pathkiller, 66, of Watts, Okla., died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.

He was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Mickey Pathkiller and Aline Crittenden Pathkiller.

He retired from the City of Siloam Springs Maintenance Department after many years of service to the city. He had also worked for Brand Rex many years ago.

He was a licensed minister and an active member of the Crittenden Baptist Church.

He always enjoyed going on mission trips, making people laugh and was always friendly to everyone. He was affectionately known as "Great Dooda."

He is survived by one brother, Calvin Pathkiller and wife Mary of Watts; his significant partner, Sandy Hill of Watts; daughter, Tiffany Guthrie; along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Drew; his son, Rickey Jay Pathkiller II and one brother, Ronnie Pathkiller.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

An online guestbook if available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Ann Rabbit

Sarah Ann Rabbit, 34, of Colcord, Oklahoma, died on August 4, 2021. She was born on August 28, 1986, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to proud parents Phillip "Zeke" and Evelyn Proctor. She grew up in West Siloam Springs, OK, on Peckerwood Ridge, where she later made a home with her beloved Billy Moore.

Sarah's children, Layne Ryley Rabbit, 13, Gunner Eli Rabbit, 11, and Isabella Ann Moore, 2, gave Sarah the title she cherished most in life, "Mom".

Her dedication also applied to her work. She was employed with Cherokee Nation Entertainment for 16 years. Her job wasn't just work but another family. The people she met and friendships she made were dear to her heart. When activities with the kids or job weren't on the agenda, you could find Sarah at her parents' farm.

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Rev. Mike Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Wasson Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

