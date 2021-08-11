OPINION: Dangerous fixations

If history repeats itself that's because human nature doesn't change. History is about people and reflects ordinary life. Workplace conflict and world-altering wars spring from the same human material. History is a branch of psychology.

Among the tragedies of our collapsing educational system is that, to the extent history is taught at all, it's often used as a platform for the chasing of political hobby horses, mostly of the "these are the oppressed and these are the oppressors" variety. If our public life lacks depth, this approach to the past has something to do with it.

By mid-August 1945, the world was beginning to absorb a new and distressing reality. The Second World War was over, which was good. But the introduction into the world of atomic weaponry was not obviously good. The U.S. was the first to develop a-bombs, but other countries were also at work.

President Truman said that his decision to use the atomic bomb to end the war with Japan had been easy and, despite endless debate, there's no good reason to second guess him.

The bomb's use did not point to bloodlust. The planet had been waist deep in gore since the mid-1930s -- Italy's invasion of Ethiopia, the Spanish civil war and Japan's atrocities in China. By the late summer of 1945, few in this brutalized world worried about the lives of people in enemy nations. Cities throughout Europe and Asia had been decimated. In this respect, the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs was not new.

The use of the atomic bomb pointed, most basically, to a desire to end the war. If you ask people who were alive at the time, that's what they almost uniformly say. Some years ago, a man who had worked on the project to create the atomic bomb lived in Siloam Springs. I asked him how he felt when he learned that the first bomb had detonated over Hiroshima. I expected moral reflection or comments about the hardness of it all. But without a pause he simply said, "I was glad it worked"--because that meant the war would end.

Often left out of discussions about the atomic bomb is the recognition that the war could have ended much earlier, before the bomb was ready. Before the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, prominent Japanese argued that provoking the U.S. into war was folly. Japan had few natural resources. Once the U.S. awakened, these said, Japan could not win.

But, of course, the attack on Pearl Harbor went forward and Japan enjoyed a quick string of successes. But already, by June of 1942, the tide had turned. By the fall of 1944 everyone could see that Japan's empire was doomed. But it wouldn't surrender for nearly another year.

The Japanese held to the idea that surrender amounted to a betrayal of everything important -- the emperor, the nation, the family, the self. The result of Japan's refusal to reconsider this idea only led to the death of hundreds of thousands more people, the humiliation of the nation and the degrading public admission that Japan's emperor wasn't a god. A pathetic photograph taken in the 1970s shows the old Japanese emperor at Disneyland signing Mickey Mouse's guestbook. This, I've said to students looking at the photo, is the man for whose honor millions of Japanese died.

Ideas can become destructive fixations when pursued regardless of costs. In the case of Japan during the war, this psychological theme was writ horribly large. But what we see there on a grand scale springs from the same human impulses at work all around us.

We might see this in a Christian philosopher I know who was fixated on the idea of acquiring high status so he could be an influencer for "the kingdom," but who in the process only neglected and destroyed his family. We see it in the efforts of the ideological seekers of "justice" who wreck one institution after another -- schools, sports, news, entertainment-- in the pursuit of social perfection. Over the past 18 months, we've seen it in the pronouncements of "public health experts" who have been willing to ruin the educational trajectories of millions, to destroy countless small businesses, to rip the social fabric to pieces, to push the young to mental collapse, and to drive many thousands to suicide and drug addiction -- all in the name of "caring" and "saving lives." Extreme measures rarely lead to good outcomes.

Aristotle noted that a life can't be good in the absence of moderation. The same is true for a nation.

-- Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the website "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans" (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). If you have wartime photos or letters you are willing to share, contact [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.