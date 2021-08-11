OPINION: Finding the right bed

O bed! O bed! delicious bed! That heaven upon earth to the weary head. -- Thomas Hood

As a child, I could sleep anywhere, in a tree, a sofa, even the backseat floor of our old Dodge station wagon. I guess our bones were softer, allowing more flexibility to position our bodies into weird spaces. Who hasn't fallen asleep in a closet during a childhood game of hide-and-seek?

I never thought much about where or what I slept on in my teen years; sleeping in as much as possible was my top priority. I never thought about hygiene or the basic tenets of cleanliness. However, my mother was horrified that the mattress of my college bed was not only used but stored in the dormitory attic during the summer. She insisted that I put at least two mattress covers on it before covering it with the clean sheets she provided. Yeah, right, Mom, I'd be sure to do that! Who in college makes their bed, anyway?

I entered my college senior year as a married man, so I rented an unfurnished trailer near campus as our newlywed abode. The top priority was securing a bed for two, but money was tight. While working at the Eastgate Motel during the summer, management decided to replace a few beds. I took one since they were going to be trashed anyway. Yeah, I know; what was I thinking? Now that thought of sleeping on a used motel mattress or a mattress reused for years in a college dorm makes me nauseous.

It wasn't long into our marriage when both of us started waking up with backaches. Upon reflection, we were lucky we didn't awake with something worse, like bedbug bites or leprosy. So we started checking out other kinds of beds. We first tried a waterbed with a large bladder that took a garden hose forever to fill. But the wife needed a softer mattress, and I wanted something firmer. We were never able to find a happy compromise on the issue though.

We spent a night at my brother's house on his waterbed, which had six water tubes in the mattress, so it was possible to adjust the pressure in the individual tubes. We slept so well on it; we made the financial plunge to purchase our own. It lasted for a few years for us until the leaks became too much of a hassle. Waking up to a wet, deflated mattress certainly did not help our backaches.

We then went back to more conventional mattresses. Luckily, bedding stores started allowing trial periods to determine if a mattress was suitable, and we took advantage of that option. I can't remember how often we swapped out beds, but we were on a first-name basis with the delivery guys.

We eventually found a suitable bed. However, after a few years, other issues related to maturation were showing up, such as hot flashes and joint problems. While attending a conference, I found an exhibitor advertising "intelligent beds." These beds possessed a purple gel-like substance within the mattress, which conformed to the position of a body while providing good support. I was impressed by the sales pitch and horrified at the cost, but a call to the wife provided permission to purchase. This bed did an excellent job for many years, but we noticed the impressions of our body in the mattress were becoming permanent, and my wife's hip joint was getting worse. Add to that my need to have my head more elevated while sleeping, and another bed search began.

Realizing we had different sleep needs and needing better quality sleep, we checked out a bed with adjustable positions for both sides. Using a remote or phone app, one can raise and lower the head and foot of the bed and adjust the firmness of each side independently. The price was, well, more than the combined purchase of my first two cars. Adding to the cost was an optional base for the bed. We decided it was necessary to keep our cat from going under the bed and possibly getting squashed during an adjustment. The warranty didn't cover the removal of cat remains.

It took a month to arrive, but we now have it set up in our bedroom. We took a course to learn how to sleep in it properly, downloaded the app to make our adjustments, and decided who would control the remote. We retired early that night, anticipating a great night's sleep.

I tried to raise the head of my side with my phone. My wife's side started rising, but not mine. Same when I tried to adjust the firmness. We realized that the phone app had the sides of the bed designated to the wrong person. After fumbling with the app for 15 minutes, my wife called technical support, fixing the problem. Worn out by the effort, we quickly fell asleep after a few more adjustments.

Around 1 a.m. I awoke, finding myself scrunched between the raised foot and head of the bed. I slithered out, triggering a light under the bed, which woke my wife. She said I had started snoring, so she used the "snoring partner" function to adjust my side of the bed. "I guess I couldn't see how much it adjusted," she said, rather defensively. She must have clicked a few other buttons to get me in the position I awoke in.

Warily, I got back into the bed after readjusting my side and admonishing the wife not to make any more adjustments on my behalf. In response, I felt the bed start rising again, then lower.

I feel a war coming on. Hopefully, I'll get enough sleep for the battle.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.