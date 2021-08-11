HEALTHY LIVING Senior Health: Uncover the infection

Common in older adults, urinary tract infections (UTIs) are highly preventable and treatable. While easily treatable with antibiotics and hydration, a UTI can sometimes be hard to recognize. The usual signs are a burning feeling during urination and a strong urge to urinate frequently. However, older adults also can experience symptoms similar to other conditions, such as dementia. These symptoms can include:

• Confusion

• Dizziness

• Falling

• Loss of motor skills

• Possible depression

Recognize the Signs

UTIs are infections of the bladder and the urethra and disproportionally affect older adults because of their vulnerability to develop a weakened immune system. Other contributing factors include mobility limitations that may prevent good hygiene and medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney stones or kidney infections, may create challenges in emptying the bladder.

UTIs affect both genders but are more common in women because of the shorter length of their urethras, which makes it easier for bacteria from outside to the body to travel into the urinary system. More than 10 percent of women age 65 and older and nearly 30 percent of women older than 85 reported that they had experienced a UTI in the past year. According to one survey, UTIs accounted for more than a third of infections reported in nursing homes.

If you or a loved one suddenly experiences UTI symptoms or is experiencing an increase in symptom frequency, consult a doctor immediately for a urinalysis – a lab test that can detect a UTI. Early treatment of a UTI is key in preventing the infection from spreading.

Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers comprehensive care, from routine and preventive health services to special needs. Helping you to maintain good health and wellness – for a lifetime – is our primary goal. Call (479) 215-3070 today to schedule an appointment or visit NW-Physicians.com.

Prevent UTIs

Treating recurring UTIs means taking multiple rounds of antibiotics, which may cause negative side effects and kill good bacteria along with the bad. Prevent UTIs from developing or returning with these tips.

• Practice good hygiene – Most UTIs in older adults are caused by bacteria found in the gastrointestinal tract. Proper hygiene, such as wiping from front to back after using the toilet and keeping the midsection area clean and dry, can prevent harmful bacteria from spreading to the urinary system.

• Keep a bathroom schedule – Do not postpone bathroom breaks. In fact, some individuals may benefit from setting alarms as reminders to go to the restroom throughout the day.

• Drink more water – Being hydrated will help expel bacteria already built up in the system through increased urination. Water also dilutes the urine, making it harder for bacteria to grow.

• Wear breathable underwear – Wearing loose, cotton underwear and changing them regularly reduces the amount of moisture and bacteria that can get trapped by fabric.