Sisters open local business, ministry

Siloam Springs has many small businesses, but residents may not be aware the city has a voice over company featuring a prominent Los Angeles disc jockey and a talented singer and composer.

AudioGirl Productions is not a new company. It has been around since 1997, and has several national accounts including Infinity; Minecraft; Nissan; A Place for Mom and Suzuki. In April, AudioGirl Founders and sisters Sylvia Aimerito and Lori Rae Martin relocated from Los Angeles to Siloam Springs.

Along with their full-service audio and video production company, Aimerito and Martin have their own pro-life ministry AudioGirl Ministries.

Where it all began

In 1997, Aimerito was a prominent Los Angeles disc jockey (DJ) who worked for some of the city's most popular radio stations like KBIG; KNAC Rock and Rhythm and KRTH K-EARTH 101, she said.

During her time as a DJ, Aimerito had interviewed a large number of celebrities such as Pierce Brosnan, Phyllis Diller, Donny Osmond, and Jane Seymour.

Career highlights for Aimerito include Billboard Nominee Radio Personality of the Year, Gavin Nominee Radio Personality of the Year, County of Los Angeles Commendation for the Safe Baby Surrender Program, and the Long Beach Pro-Celebrity Grand Prix where she participated as a race car driver, Aimerito said.

"I loved radio," Aimerito said. "I loved playing the music and it was live. It was very exciting."

In 1994, Aimerito began to transition into voice over work, she said.

Martin is a singer who performed at Disneyland, Hilton Hotels and sang back-up for different musicians like Lou Rawls, Martin said.

In addition to performing, Martin taught music for grades K-12 in Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., as well as Cerritos College in Norwalk, Calif., and continued to compose music for TV and radio commercials and promos, she said.

Martin also served as a choir director and cantor for several churches, she said. Martin's career highlight was meeting and singing for Saint Mother Teresa in 1986, she said.

When someone would ask Aimerito who she recommended as a composer for projects, Aimerito would recommend Martin, Aimerito said. When someone asked Martin who she recommended for voice over work Martin recommended Aimerito, Martin said.

The sisters realized they were always recommending each other to clients so they decided to join forces and formed AudioGirl Productions.

AudioGirl Productions is a full-service audio and video production company, according to audiogirlproductions.com.

Services offered include voice over casting, music soundtracks and copywriting for TV, radio, web commercials, infomercials, radio shows, e-learning and in-flight entertainment, the website states.

"We direct talent," Aimerito said. "We direct your recording session for you."

AudioGirl Ministries

In 2009, Aimerito and Martin undertook a crusade against abortion with AudioGirl Ministries.

AudioGirl Ministries is a 501(c)(3) is a pro-life organization based in Long Beach, California (At press time, Aimerito and Martin are working on transferring the ministry's 501(c)(3) to Arkansas, Aimerito said), the website states.

The ministry donates ultrasound machines to pro-life pregnancy clinics; presents pro-life tutorials in schools, church groups and civic organizations; and supports moms in need who chose life, the website states.

"We started to talk to girl friends about choosing life," Martin said. "We wanted to do something and it grew from there."

Aimerito and Martin also introduced a free pro-life app called The Power of 7, Aimerito said.

The app is available on Apple iOS and Android platforms, Aimerito said. The Power of 7 gives users pro-life replies to pro-choice arguments, Aimerito said.

"There are a lot of pro-life people but some don't know what to say," Aimerito said. "The app helps them defend their position."

Since arriving in Siloam Springs, AudioGirl Ministries has produced a fundraising video for Choices Pregnancy Center, Martin said.

They are also working with NWA Respect Life to produce radio ads for Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which has locations in Rogers and Springdale, Martin said.

Moving to Siloam Springs

In 2019, Aimerito and Martin were tired of the cost of living and quality of life in Los Angeles and decided to look for a new place to call home, they said.

The sisters looked at several states including Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Texas and Utah, Martin said. With none of these states seeming right, the sisters remembered their father was born in Siloam Springs and decided to check it out, Martin said.

In March 2020, Aimerito and Martin headed east to Arkansas right before California entered into lockdown, Martin said. Both Aimerito and Martin have fallen in love with Siloam Springs and are proud to call the community home, they said.

Since arriving they have become regular staples at the Farmers Market and are even looking at possibly joining the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, they said.

"We love Siloam Springs," Aimerito said.