Tennis opens season at Greenwood

The Siloam Springs tennis teams opened their 2021 seasons Monday with a varsity/junior varsity match at Greenwood.

In boys, Bryan Tran and Boone Henley each won singles matches as Siloam Springs tied Greenwood 2-2.

In girls, the doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran won their match for the Lady Panthers' only victory, falling to Greenwood 3-1.

GIRLS

Greenwood 3, Siloam Springs 1

Varsity doubles

Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. R. Harris/C. Hanna, Greenwood, 8-3. M. Cannon/L. Belue, Greenwood, def. Ava Anglin/Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, 8-1.

Junior varsity doubles

L. Forrester/A. Webb, Greenwood, def Ava Anglin/Hallie McClelland, Siloam Springs, 6-4. Silvie Reid/Ava Anglin, Siloam Springs, def C. Roberts/E. Worth, Greenwood, 6-2. A. Whitaker/E. Koenigseder, Greenwood, def Korbyn Briggs/Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Siloam Springs, 6-0.

Varsity singles

H. Berg, Greenwood, def Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, 8-2. B. King, Greenwood, def. def Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 4-5 (ret).

BOYS

Siloam Springs 2, Greenwood 2

Varsity doubles

B. Hoskyn/J. Acosta, Greenwood, Malachi Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 8-0. A. Changhavong/A. Alex, Greenwood, def. Jadon Gill/Ezekiel Becan, Siloam Springs, 9-8.

Junior varsity doubles

L. Heffin/C. Jones, Greenwod, def. Javier Chavez/Brayden Ratliff, Siloam Springs, 6-2. Malachi Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, def K. Whisenhunt/J. Scott, Greenwood, 6-1.

Varsity singles