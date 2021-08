Photo submitted Todd Williams, left, owner of Todd Williams Fine Art and member of Heart of America Artists' Association, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs at its meeting on Aug. 4. Williams, who is pictured with club member Dolores Deuel, discussed Plein Air Art painting and shared with the club about the upcoming Homegrown Festival in Siloam Springs on Oct. 2.

Photo submitted Todd Williams, left, owner of Todd Williams Fine Art and member of Heart of America Artists' Association, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs at its meeting on Aug. 4. Williams, who is pictured with club member Dolores Deuel, discussed Plein Air Art painting and shared with the club about the upcoming Homegrown Festival in Siloam Springs on Oct. 2. From Staff Reports

Print Headline: Williams speaks to Kiwanis Club

