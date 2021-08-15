A bad accident

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A motor vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles collided. According to the Deputy Chief Brent Ford, the public information officer for the Siloam Springs Fire Department, no one was hurt and no one was transported to the hospital. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not immediately return requests for further comment.