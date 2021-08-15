Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

A bad accident

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday A motor vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles collided. According to the Deputy Chief Ron Ford, the public information officer for the Siloam Springs Fire Department no one was hurt and no one was transported to the hospital. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not immediately return requests for further comment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A motor vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles collided. According to the Deputy Chief Brent Ford, the public information officer for the Siloam Springs Fire Department no one was hurt and no one was transported to the hospital. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not immediately return requests for further comment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A motor vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles collided. According to the Deputy Chief Brent Ford, the public information officer for the Siloam Springs Fire Department no one was hurt and no one was transported to the hospital. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not immediately return requests for further comment.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

A motor vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:17 p.m. on Wednesday when two vehicles collided. According to the Deputy Chief Brent Ford, the public information officer for the Siloam Springs Fire Department, no one was hurt and no one was transported to the hospital. The Siloam Springs Police Department did not immediately return requests for further comment.

Print Headline: A bad accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT