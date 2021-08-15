Arrests and citations

Aug. 2
• Brian James Mayhew, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Colin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Patricia Marie Anderson, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Colin Ray Self, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Troy Lee Brandon, 57, arrested in connection with warrant.
Aug. 3
• Krystle Mae Curry, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Destiny Danielle Hood, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jacqueline Marie Smith, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adesuyi Adedapo Lufadeju, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Jacqueline Carol Hood, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Aug. 4
• Carla Joanne Estrada, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 37, arrested in connection. with parole violation.
• Jeorkan Marie Alvarado Morales, 28, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Stephanie Marie Wolf, 24, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.
• Robert Darryl Zachary, 35, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Kody Levi Willis Williams, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 5
• April Marie Harrelson, 40, arrested in connection simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum coverage.
• Blake Dewayne Aragon, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; improper use of evidences of registration.
Aug. 6
• Brian Joseph Thomason, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Gayland Lee Blossom, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.
• Benjamin Cramer Radin, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Aug. 7
• Zerndorf Billy Jr., 39, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Kara Beth Dorsey, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Loyd Robert Alvarez, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x3.
• Jeffery Dean Foreman, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Steven Bradley Fowler, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Amanda Beth Fowler, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Vanessa Lynn Estep, 54, arrested in connection with theft of property.
Aug. 8
• Berta Llamas, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.