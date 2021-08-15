Arrests and citations

Aug. 2

• Brian James Mayhew, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Colin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Patricia Marie Anderson, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Colin Ray Self, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Troy Lee Brandon, 57, arrested in connection with warrant.

Aug. 3

• Krystle Mae Curry, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kelly Lynn Weaver, 42, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Destiny Danielle Hood, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jacqueline Marie Smith, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adesuyi Adedapo Lufadeju, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Jacqueline Carol Hood, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Aug. 4

• Carla Joanne Estrada, 20, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 37, arrested in connection. with parole violation.

• Jeorkan Marie Alvarado Morales, 28, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Stephanie Marie Wolf, 24, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Robert Darryl Zachary, 35, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Kody Levi Willis Williams, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 5

• April Marie Harrelson, 40, arrested in connection simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

• Blake Dewayne Aragon, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; improper use of evidences of registration.

Aug. 6

• Brian Joseph Thomason, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Gayland Lee Blossom, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

• Benjamin Cramer Radin, 36, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Aug. 7

• Zerndorf Billy Jr., 39, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Kara Beth Dorsey, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Loyd Robert Alvarez, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear x3.

• Jeffery Dean Foreman, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Steven Bradley Fowler, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Amanda Beth Fowler, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Vanessa Lynn Estep, 54, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Aug. 8

• Berta Llamas, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.