Bentonville West defeats SSHS boys, girls in golf

The Siloam Springs golf teams played Bentonville West in a nine-hole golf match Thursday at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

In boys, the Wolverines shot a team score of 195 to defeat the Panthers' 212.

Brayden Trollinger shot 39 to earn the medalist, followed by Logan Daugherty 49, Grant Bradshaw 50 and Kaden Tomlinson 57.

Miles Perkins led Siloam Springs with a 42, followed by Camden Blackfox 54, Will Van Asche 57 and Nate Vachon 59. Also for Siloam Springs, Preston Moody carded a 54 and Landon Pool 61.

In girls, the Lady Wolverines shot a team score of 151 to defeat Siloam Springs' score of 178.

Madison Bell of Bentonville West shot 42 for the medalist, while Elle Cozad shot 44 and Kennedy Yi 65.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs with a 50, while Reece Sutulovich shot 63 and Baylee Morris 65. Also for Siloam Springs, Mackenzie Sontag carded a 70, while Aleisha Boyd shot 80.

Both Siloam Springs teams are scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday against Springdale Har-Ber at The Creeks Golf & RV Resort.