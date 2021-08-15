Community Digest

Roy Chesney Poetry Contest

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild is hosting its 2021 Roy Chesney Poetry Contest.

The contest is open to anyone who lives within 10 miles of Siloam Springs. Entires will be accepted through Aug. 31.

The theme is "A Coming Storm" with author's choice of poetic style with a minimum of 14 lines and maximum of 40 lines.

First place is a prize of $500, second place $300, third place $200 and first-time entrant winner earns a price of $200.

Awards will be announced at a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs.

Contest entry guidlines can be found at www.sswritersguild.org.

For additional information, contact Ted Weathers at [email protected]