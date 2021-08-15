Lady Panthers ready for season

A full offseason and summer, packed with practices, team camps and bonding activities should be beneficial to the 2021 Siloam Springs volleyball team, which is set to begin competition this week.

The Lady Panthers and Pea Ridge are scheduled to participate in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit night at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bentonville West.

The season begins Monday, Aug. 23, at Thaden School in Bentonville. A ninth-grade game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity around 5:30 p.m.

"I think we're ready to put the jerseys on," said head coach Joellen Wright. "We are coming into a lineup that I feel comfortable with. We're still not wavering at this point. Last year, because we had no camp, I had no idea because we didn't play anybody (until the season started)."

Siloam Springs, coming off a 5-15 season overall and 5-9 in 5A-West play in 2020, attended a team camp in Joplin in early in July and then went to another team camp in Branson later in the month.

"I love those camps because you play people you haven't seen before," Wright said. "Styles are different. There are fast teams and slower offenses. Of course those trips are all good for team bonding. Not having those last year, we really missed those. I think it brought us closer together as a team. We've enjoyed each other's company, made some memories at Silver Dollar City and Branson's Landing."

When the Lady Panthers got back from Branson, they had some one-day team camps at Pea Ridge and Springdale Har-Ber.

The Pea Ridge camp was a mix of teams of all classifications, while the Har-Ber camp featured schools from the largest classification.

"Our girls were challenged," Wright said. "We've had a variety of experiences. I think we grew as players."

Senior middle blocker Emma Norberg (5-8) had a good camp season and she's one of five seniors on the roster looking to have an impact.

"Emma, by the time we got to Pea Ridge, you could see her experience and her knowledge of what to do," Wright said. "She was picking them apart. She may not be the 'thunder and kaboom' hitter, but she stays in the air so long, sees the hole and her vision as she's going to hit has been really good. She has all the tools in the toolbox (for hitters), and she blocks super awesome.

"She's a great kid, with a great work ethic and unbelievable athletic ability. Still working on let it shine a little more. She's so humble and doesn't like to be the center of attention. It was fun to watch her have a great camp season."

Norberg's opposite player in the back row in senior defensive specialist Jensen Kelly (5-7), who will likely be the Lady Panthers' first server, Wright said.

"Jensen is much improved from JV season (last year)," Wright said. "It's a night and day difference. She serves super aggressive and super smart. One of her goals is to be that girl to get the aces. She wants to be known as the hard server."

Seniors Kami Hulbert and Allison Williamson also work in the back row as defensive specialists and have been battling for the libero position.

Williamson (5-1) is "gritty and dependable" and has worked hard on her passing, Wright said.

"She has put a lot of attention on controlling the ball with angles," Wright said. "She's had a really good camp season and is a very determined kiddo. She brings a lot of fight, heart and guts."

Hulbert (5-3) showed a lot of growth through camp season, Wright said, and is one of the Lady Panthers' most consistent servers. She also swings well out of the back row.

"Kami is a solid serve-receive passer," Wright said. "She's really consistent. She works hard and is a great talker."

Senior Regan Riley (5-11), a soccer and track standout, is new to volleyball but has shown she has ability to compete. Riley is looking at a middle blocker or right side spot.

"She is dang competitive," Wright said of Riley. "She's the longest kid we have. She makes a difference on the block. We're excited she's on our team. One, she's a competitor, and two, she's tall and you can't coach tall. And three, she's a quick learner so far."

A host of juniors will also be in the mix, including Anna Wleklinski, who will play an outside hitter and setter position in the 6-2 offense. Wleklinski made the all-team camp at Joplin and "she proved to her teammates how gutsy she is," Wright said.

Wleklinski played club volleyball for Ozark Juniors and has shown improvement from her sophomore season.

"We threw her in there as a sophomore right out the bat," Wright said. "She had a lot to learn. ... She's had some growth and understanding of who to set and when to set them."

Junior Cressa Soucie will be another setter for the Lady Panthers as well as playing in the backrow.

"Cressa Soucie had a really good offseason and summer," Wright said. "She's been connecting with hitters. ... Her and Anna connect, and her and Emma as well. She makes good decisions."

Juniors Faith Ellis and Cailee Johnson (5-6) each saw varsity action last season as sophomores.

Both will be counted on to help on the front row, with Ellis in the middle and Johnson on the outside and right side.

Junior Gracie Greer (6-0) also saw playing time last season.

Sophomore Jetta Broquard will get some action at an outside hitter position and maybe some on the right side, Wright said.

Sophomore Lilian Wilkie also in the running at a middle blocker or right side.

In the 5A-West Conference, Wright expects Greenbrier and Greenwood to be among the top teams in the league. She expects Siloam Springs to be competing for one of the top four spots in the conference, which earn a bid to get to go to the state playoffs. Greenwood is defending conference and Class 5A state champion, with Greenbrier, Mountain Home and Russellville advancing to the state playoffs. Van Buren and Siloam Springs tied for fifth last year, followed by Alma and Vilonia.

Wright hopes the Lady Panthers can be a surprise team.

"We'll be in the mix," she said. "I don't think people expect us to be pushing for top four."

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Senior middle blocker Emma Norberg goes up for a hit during practice in July. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play a benefit game at Bentonville West on Thursday before opening the season against Thaden School in Bentonville on Aug. 23.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs head coach Joellen Wright explains a blocking drill during a July practice.