Obituaries

Michael E. Anderson

Michael E. Anderson, 62, of Flint Ridge, Okla., died Aug. 10, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice, Springdale, Ark.

He was born May 9, 1959, in Trenton, Mich., to Earl and Margie (Spivey) Anderson.

He married Angelia Sullins on June 25, 1983. He was a police officer for the cities of Yellville, Bull Shoals, Gentry, Siloam Springs, and Goshen. He was member of the New Life Church in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Lessie W. Langston and son Michael Chavez.

Survivors include his wife of the home; children Daniel Chavez of Lincoln Park, Mich., Billy Anderson and wife Megan of Farmington, Ark., and Alan Anderson and wife Rachel of Farmington, Ark.; five grandchildren; brother Don Anderson of Woodhaven, Michigan and sister Maleta Earline Cartwright of Pleasant Plains, Ark.

A memorial service was held 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at New Life Church, Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ability Tree, 305 E. Main, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, 72761 or the family to offset medical expenses.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Johnny Jr. Gatewood

Johnny Jr. Gatewood, 62, of Summers, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born on Dec. 7, 1958, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was a son of John Nelson Gatewood and Francis Juanita Barnes Gatewood.

He married Glenda Cheryl Ann Counts on Sept. 27, 1997, in Gentry, Ark.

He was a live haul driver for J.B. Hunt. He enjoyed going to car races, traveling, camping spending time with family at cook outs and talking on the phone.

He is survived by his wife of the home: one son, Eric Counts and wife Christine of Watts, Okla.; two daughters, Nerissa Johnson and husband Nathan of Watts, Okla., and Krystal Perez and husband Jose of Cane Hill, Ark.; one brother, Norman Gatewood of Colcord, Okla.; two sisters, Alice Farmer and husband Darrell of Summers, and Opal Payne of Colcord; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, along with many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Gatewood.

Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Ruth McDonald

Betty Ruth McDonald, 84, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on August 11, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. She was born on September 22, 1936, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Gerald Thomason and Eula Hutchinson. Besides Betty's love for bowling and music she so enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was a game player a boogeyman chaser and always full of laughter; she was also a teacher of life, a great secret keeper, and a best friend to all her children. Even throughout her children's adult life she always welcomed their spouses into the family and loved them as her own. Betty was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a lover of life and raised her children to band together and love each other through everything and she always had a special way of letting you know just how much you were loved every day.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Eula, and her husband, Billie McDonald.

She is survived by two sons, Gerald McDonald and wife Cindy, of Colcord, Oklahoma, and Danny McDonald, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two daughters, Anita Keith, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Laura Garcia, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

No service is scheduled at this time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Rickey Jay Pathkiller

Rickey Jay Pathkiller, 66, of Watts, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the St Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rickey was born on November 10, 1954, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He was a son of Mickey Pathkiller and Aline Crittenden Pathkiller. Rickey retired from the City of Siloam Springs Maintenance Dept after many years of service to the city. He had also worked for Brand Rex many years ago. He was a Licensed Minister and an active member of the Crittenden Baptist Church. Rickey always enjoyed going on mission trips, making people laugh and was always friendly to everyone. He was affectionately known as "Great Dooda"

Rickey is survived by one brother, Calvin Pathkiller and wife Mary of Watts; his significant partner, Sandy Hill of Watts; daughter, Tiffany Guthrie; 3 granddaughters, Kelsey Guthrie, Rylee Davis, and Emma Wickliffe; along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mickey and Aline; his wife Drew; his son, Rickey Jay Pathkiller, II and one brother Ronnie Pathkiller.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook please go to www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Gilbert John Simmons

Gilbert John Simmons, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the Earlene Howard Hospice House of Springdale, Ark.

Gilbert was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to William Simmons and Pearl Warren-Simmons.

He married his wife Judith in Olympia, Wash., on March 25, 1972.

He taught many years at Olympia High School and went on to retire from teaching at Watts (Okla.) High School. In his retiree time, he lived out his dream of becoming a farmer, starting a peach and apple orchard with his wife on their land.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Gilly Simmons of Tacoma, Wash., and Jack Simmons of Portland, Ore.; one daughter, Lenora Horton of Tacoma, Wash.; one brother, Ed Simmons of Long Island, N.Y.; four grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

A private burial will be held at Weddington Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Nelson Warren Vaughan

Nelson Warren Vaughan, 51, of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 10, 2021, of Northwest Medical Center, Springdale, Ark.

He was born Dec. 10, 1969, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Kenneth Vaughan and Dora (Luper) Edwards. He worked for Oklahoma Department of Transportation. He was a lifetime member of the Kansas (Okla.) Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Kenneth, sister Rita Vaughan and brother Preston Vaughan.

He is survived by daughters Shania Hogshooter and husband Justus of Kansas, Okla., C.J. Vaughan of Kansas, Okla., and Maddy Vaughan of Kansas, Okla.; one grandchild; his siblings Carolyn Wood and husband David of Kansas, Okla.; Billy Vaughan and wife Kaye of Kansas, Okla.; Chuck Vaughan and wife Jennifer of Kansas, Okla., and Debbie Hamilton of Kansas, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at Kansas Church of Christ, Kansas, Okla.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Kansas Church of Christ, Kansas, Okla.

Burial will be at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Christopher Wayne Zornes

Christopher Wayne Zornes, 34, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died August 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

He was born in Guam to George and Lucena Zornes on Feb. 3, 1987.

He worked as an electrician for Vanderlande Industries.

He is survived by his parents; brother Mark Zornes of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Richard Zornes and his wife Danielle of Siloam Springs, Ark.; nieces and nephews; his aunt Lita LaCuesta of London.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Pathkiller