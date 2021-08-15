ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Bentonville West3:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Fort Smith Northside3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs at Bentonville West5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Farmington3:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs6 p.m.
Oklahoma scrimmages
Afton at Kansas7 p.m.
Chelsea at Colcord6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.
JBU vs. Bethany (Kan.)9 a.m.
JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)3 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Benedictine (Kan.)5 p.m.
JBU men at Benedictine (Kan.)7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.
JBU vs. Tabor (Kan.)9 a.m.
JBU vs. McPherson (Kan.)1 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.