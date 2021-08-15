ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs 9th at Pea Ridge5:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Fort Smith Northside3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Farmington3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs6 p.m.

Oklahoma scrimmages

Afton at Kansas7 p.m.

Chelsea at Colcord6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.

JBU vs. Bethany (Kan.)9 a.m.

JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)3 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Benedictine (Kan.)5 p.m.

JBU men at Benedictine (Kan.)7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.

JBU vs. Tabor (Kan.)9 a.m.

JBU vs. McPherson (Kan.)1 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.