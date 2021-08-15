Tennis teams pick up win at Springdale

The Siloam Springs tennis teams picked up a pair of 3-1 victories on Wednesday against Springdale High School in Springdale.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers swept the doubles matches for the day.

In boys singles, Bryan Tran lost to Springdale's top player 6-3.

Boone Henley, however, picked up a 6-0 win at No. 2 singles for his second win of the season.

In boys doubles, the team of Malachi Becan and Ezra Zaidner picked up an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.

The Siloam Springs team of Ezekiel Becan and Jadon Gill picked up an 8-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.

In girls, Julia Tran of Siloam Springs lost 8-4 to the No. 1 singles player from Springdale.

Silvie Reid defeated Springdale's No. 2 singles player 8-1.

In doubles, the SSHS team of Brooklyn Williams and Marible Riley defeated Springdale's doubles team 8-1.

The Siloam Springs team of Ava Anglin and Lauren Naustvik defeated Springdale 8-0.