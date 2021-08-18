No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL
ACROSS
1. *____ mater
5. *Graduate degree, acr.
8. Opposite of stereo
12. Defense ditch
13. Fishing rod attachment
14. More sure
15. One's final notice
16. Dutch cheese
17. Golfer's traction aid
18. *Half-year terms
20. At the summit of
21. Water nymph
22. Actor ____ Mahershala
23. Be a busybody
26. Metrical foot in poetry
30. Earlier in time, archaic
31. Become bony
34. Shakespeare's tragic monarch
35. Labanotation founder
37. Theodor Geisel, ____ Dr. Seuss
38. Threshold
39. Relating to the ear
40. Weather advisories, e.g.
42. + or - atom
43. Widely esteemed
45. Most mature, as in fruit
47. Indian dish
48. Dashboard window
50. Female sheep, pl.
52. *"The Breakfast Club" punishment
56. Flower holders
57. Singles
58. High school breakout
59. Acoustic output
60. Overwhelming defeat
61. *Gym class test?
62. Catchall abbr.
63. *Geography class staple
64. Not talker?
DOWN
1. ____ of cookie fame
2. Stud site
3. Cripple
4. *Go to class
5. Mythological princess of Colchis
6. TV cooking show pioneer James ____
7. Contributions to the poor
8. *Kind of choice
9. Black and white treat
10. Less than average tide
11. Table scrap
13. Laces again
14. Milan's La ____
19. Manicurist's office
22. Is it ____ wonder?
23. Hard on outside, juicy on inside
24. One of the Muses
25. Payment option
26. From a great distance
27. Chill-inducing
28. Type of palm tree, pl.
29. Council of _____, city in Italy
32. *Back-to-School retail event
33. WWII general who became President
36. *Faculty member
38. "Peace" with fingers
40. TV classic "____ in the Family"
41. Superlative of true
44. Lowest male singing voice
46. Small bomb
48. Christopher Columbus' birthplace
49. Consumed (2 words)
50. Small ladies' handbag
51. What one does at the altar
52. *College freshman's new digs
53. International Civil Aviation Organization
54. Half as much as twice
55. ____-do-well
56. Every American's uncle?