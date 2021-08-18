No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL

ACROSS

1. *____ mater

5. *Graduate degree, acr.

8. Opposite of stereo

12. Defense ditch

13. Fishing rod attachment

14. More sure

15. One's final notice

16. Dutch cheese

17. Golfer's traction aid

18. *Half-year terms

20. At the summit of

21. Water nymph

22. Actor ____ Mahershala

23. Be a busybody

26. Metrical foot in poetry

30. Earlier in time, archaic

31. Become bony

34. Shakespeare's tragic monarch

35. Labanotation founder

37. Theodor Geisel, ____ Dr. Seuss

38. Threshold

39. Relating to the ear

40. Weather advisories, e.g.

42. + or - atom

43. Widely esteemed

45. Most mature, as in fruit

47. Indian dish

48. Dashboard window

50. Female sheep, pl.

52. *"The Breakfast Club" punishment

56. Flower holders

57. Singles

58. High school breakout

59. Acoustic output

60. Overwhelming defeat

61. *Gym class test?

62. Catchall abbr.

63. *Geography class staple

64. Not talker?

DOWN

1. ____ of cookie fame

2. Stud site

3. Cripple

4. *Go to class

5. Mythological princess of Colchis

6. TV cooking show pioneer James ____

7. Contributions to the poor

8. *Kind of choice

9. Black and white treat

10. Less than average tide

11. Table scrap

13. Laces again

14. Milan's La ____

19. Manicurist's office

22. Is it ____ wonder?

23. Hard on outside, juicy on inside

24. One of the Muses

25. Payment option

26. From a great distance

27. Chill-inducing

28. Type of palm tree, pl.

29. Council of _____, city in Italy

32. *Back-to-School retail event

33. WWII general who became President

36. *Faculty member

38. "Peace" with fingers

40. TV classic "____ in the Family"

41. Superlative of true

44. Lowest male singing voice

46. Small bomb

48. Christopher Columbus' birthplace

49. Consumed (2 words)

50. Small ladies' handbag

51. What one does at the altar

52. *College freshman's new digs

53. International Civil Aviation Organization

54. Half as much as twice

55. ____-do-well

56. Every American's uncle?