Fall Sports Schedules

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Rogers Heritage%^7 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Rogers High^7 p.m.

Sept. 3^Pea Ridge^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Harrison^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Van Buren*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Benton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Greenwood*^7 p.m.

Oct. 15^Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Mountain Home*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^LR Parkview*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Russellville*^7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs JV football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 23^Bentonville^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Rogers^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^Farmington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Rogers Heritage^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs ninth-grade football

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Rogers Heritage%^(n)

Aug. 23^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Aug. 30^Bentonville West^7 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Fayetteville White^6 p.m.

Sept. 13^Fayetteville Purple^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^7:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade football

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Southwest^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs seventh-grade football

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 2^at Bentonville Washington^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Fayetteville Ramay^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^Rogers Elmwood^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Farmington^4:45 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Springdale Sonora^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 7^Springdale Tyson^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Springdale JO Kelly^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 21^at Springdale Hellstern^4:45 p.m.

Oct. 28^Bentonville Lincoln^5:30 p.m.

TBA^Championship Week^TBA

Siloam Springs volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^at Bentonville West%^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23^at Thaden School^5:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

Aug. 30^Harrison^6 p.m.

Aug. 31^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 2^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9^at Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at LRCA Tournament^TBA

Sept. 13^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Greenwood*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23^Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^Alma*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 9^at Conway Lady Cat Tournament^TBA

Oct. 12^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Russellville*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21^Vilonia*^5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-29^5A State at Marion^TBA

Oct. 30^State Finals in Hot Springs^TBA

* 5A-West Conference

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 17^at Pea Ridge/West%^(n)

Aug. 23^at Thaden^4:30 p.m.

Aug. 24^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Springdale George^5 p.m.

Aug. 31^Fayetteville White^7 p.m.

Sept. 2^at Springdale Southwest^5 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Rogers^5 p.m.

Sept. 9^Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

Sept. 11^Spikefest Tourn.^TBA

Sept. 14^at Van Buren^5 p.m.

Sept. 16^at Fayetteville Purple^5 p.m.

Sept. 21^Bentonville^7 p.m.

Sept. 23^Springdale George^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25^at FS Invitational^TBA

Sept. 30^Springdale Central^5 p.m.

Oct. 2^at River Valley Tourn.^TBA

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^7 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Fayetteville White^5 p.m.

Oct. 12^Van Buren^4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14^Bentonville West^5 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^7 p.m.

% Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Central^6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 11^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^5/6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale George^6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Lakeside^6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Fayetteville Ramay^5/6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Southwest^7 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^6 p.m.

Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball

Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)

Aug. 24^Bentonville Washington^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 30^Springdale Hellstern^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31^Bentonville Fulbright^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7^at Bentonville Lincoln^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8^at Fayetteville Woodland^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 13^Bentonville Grimsley^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14^at Rogers Oakdale^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 20^at Rogers Lingle^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 21^Rogers Elmwood^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 27^Springdale J.O. Kelly^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Sept. 28^at Rogers Kirksey^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5^at Springdale Sonora^4:30/5 p.m.

Oct. 11^at Fayetteville Ramay^4:30/5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12^at Springdale Tyson^6 p.m.

Oct. 19^at Farmington^5/6 p.m.

Siloam Springs cross country

Date^Meet^Time

Sept. 4^at Shiloh Christian^8 a.m.

Sept. 11^at Elkins^8 a.m.

Sept. 18^Panther XC Classic^8 a.m.

Sept. 21^at U. of Ozarks^4:30 p.m.

Sept. 25^at Rim Rock, Kan.^TBA

Oct. 2^at Chile Pepper^TBA

Oct. 7^at Greenwood^4 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Van Buren (JH)^5 p.m.

Oct. 16^at Van Buren (HS)^9 a.m.

Oct. 26^5A-West Conf.^TBA

Nov. 5^5A State Meet^TBA

Oklahoma prep football

Colcord (Okla.) Hornets

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Chelsea (scrimmage)^6 p.m.

Aug. 26^at Commerce (scrimmage)^6 p.m.

Sept. 2^Kansas^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^Afton^7 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Wyandotte^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^Central Sallisaw*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^at Warner*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^Gore*^7 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Hulbert*^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^Talihina*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^at Porter*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Canadian*^7 p.m.

* District A-8

Kansas (Okla.) Comets

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 20^Afton (scrimmage)^6 p.m.

Aug. 27^at Fairland (scrimmage)^6 p.m.

Sept. 2^at Colcord^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^Ketchum^7 p.m.

Sept. 17^Westville^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Claremore Sequoyah*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Rejoice Christian*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^at Salina*^7 p.m.

Oct. 14^Adair*^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Nowata*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^Sperry*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^at Dewey*^7 p.m.

* District 2A-8

Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors

Date^Opponent^Time

Aug. 19^Scrimmage^6 p.m.

Aug. 27^Copan^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^Watts^7 p.m.

Sept. 17^at Webbers Falls^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^at Maud*^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Wilson*^7 p.m.

Oct. 8^Graham-Dustin*^7 p.m.

Oct. 15^at Midway*^7 p.m.

Oct. 21^Coyle*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^at Sasakwa*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^Bowlegs*^7 p.m.

* District C-4

Watts (Okla.) Engineers

Date^Opponent^Time

Sept. 3^Welch^7 p.m.

Sept. 10^at Oaks^7 p.m.

Sept. 17^Wesleyan Christian^7 p.m.

Sept. 24^Cross Christian^7 p.m.

Oct. 1^Webbers Falls^7 p.m.

Oct. 7^at Cave Springs*^7 p.m.

Oct. 14^at Claremore Christian^7 p.m.

Oct. 22^at Arkoma*^7 p.m.

Oct. 29^Keota*^7 p.m.

Nov. 5^at Summit Christian*^7 p.m.

* District B-6

