Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Charlotte McGarrah shines on her first day of school as District ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) Melanie Maldonado holds her backpack. McGarrah began her first day of kindergarten on Monday at Northside Elementary.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Charlotte McGarrah shines on her first day of school as District ESOL (English Speakers of Other Languages) Melanie Maldonado holds her backpack. McGarrah began her first day of kindergarten on Monday at Northside Elementary.