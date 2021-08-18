Funding the scholarship

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Julie Chandler (left), the owner of Creative Corner on Broadway poses with Lindsey Taylor, director of community outreach for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO; Whitney Yoder, Arkansas public affairs manager for Cox Communications; Kimmie Provost, executive assistant to the CEO of Simmons Foods and chamber board member; and Cammi Heavener, a realtor at Ward Jones Realtors Inc. at First Friday Coffee on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, where Cox Communications presented a $5,000 check to the chamber for the chamber's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund. The fund was created to help women and minority businesses access funds and business resources not usually have access to, Hulbert said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]