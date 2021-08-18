Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Funding the scholarship

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Julie Chandler (left), the owner of Creative Corner on Broadway poses with Lindsey Taylor, director of community outreach for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO; Whitney Yoder, Arkansas public affairs manager for Cox Communications; Kimmie Provost, executive assistant to the CEO of Simmons Foods and a chamber board member; and Cammi Heavener, a realtor at Ward Jones Realtors Inc. at First Friday Coffee on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Community Buildin where Cox Communications presented a $5,000 check to the chamber for the chamber's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund. The fund was created to help women and minority businesses access funds and business resources not usually have access to, said Hulbert.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Julie Chandler (left), the owner of Creative Corner on Broadway poses with Lindsey Taylor, director of community outreach for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO; Whitney Yoder, Arkansas public affairs manager for Cox Communications; Kimmie Provost, executive assistant to the CEO of Simmons Foods and chamber board member; and Cammi Heavener, a realtor at Ward Jones Realtors Inc. at First Friday Coffee on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Community Building, where Cox Communications presented a $5,000 check to the chamber for the chamber's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund. The fund was created to help women and minority businesses access funds and business resources not usually have access to, Hulbert said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Julie Chandler (left), the owner of Creative Corner on Broadway poses with Lindsey Taylor, director of community outreach for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO; Whitney Yoder, Arkansas public affairs manager for Cox Communications; Kimmie Provost, executive assistant to the CEO of Simmons Foods and a chamber board member; and Cammi Heavener, a realtor at Ward Jones Realtors Inc. at First Friday Coffee on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Community Buildin where Cox Communications presented a $5,000 check to the chamber for the chamber's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund. The fund was created to help women and minority businesses access funds and business resources not usually have access to, said Hulbert.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Julie Chandler (left), the owner of Creative Corner on Broadway poses with Lindsey Taylor, director of community outreach for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO; Whitney Yoder, Arkansas public affairs manager for Cox Communications; Kimmie Provost, executive assistant to the CEO of Simmons Foods and a chamber board member; and Cammi Heavener, a realtor at Ward Jones Realtors Inc. at First Friday Coffee on Aug. 6 at the Siloam Springs Community Buildin where Cox Communications presented a $5,000 check to the chamber for the chamber's Women and Minority Scholarship Fund. The fund was created to help women and minority businesses access funds and business resources not usually have access to, said Hulbert.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

Print Headline: Funding the scholarship

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Parkers Chapel getting ready for scrimmage
by Jason Avery
Little aiming to make impact on special teams
by Bob Holt
Landes fulfills dream by earning spot on Spirit Squad
by Tony Burns
Hogs to play five teams ranked in AP poll
by Bob Holt
Communication key to recruiting success for Razorbacks
by Tom Murphy
ADVERTISEMENT