JBU men open season Saturday

The John Brown men's soccer team opens the 2021 season Saturday at Benedictine (Kan.).

The Golden Eagles went 6-5-1 overall and 5-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference last spring under first-year coach Chris Cole, who is back for his second season. The Herald-Leader was unable to reach Cole for this story.

The Golden Eagles are led by All-American Jacob Zamarron, who scored 11 goals and led the team with 25 total points last spring.

Zamarron, a forward, teams with fellow All-Sooner Athletic Conference first-team selection selection Oscar Carballo to give JBU one of the most dynamic attacks in the conference. Carballo had seven goals and five assists last season. Carballo was the league's Player of the Year in 2019, while Zamarron was the Offensive Player of the Year.

Also returning for the Golden Eagles are seniors Rodrigo Selingardi (goalkeeper), Jack Bos (defender), Kolby McCombs (forward), Cooper McCombs (defeder), Adrian Immel (defender); juniors Matej Urbanija (defender, Ivan Garcia (midfielder), Eli Jackson (forward) and sophomores Alonso Arrieta (midfielder0, who had eight assists last spring, Gabriel Rodriguez (defender), Jose De Leon (midfielder) and Erick Diaz (defender).

The Golden Eagles are also welcoming in a large freshman class.