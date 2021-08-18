JBU women's soccer loaded for another run

Only four months ago, the John Brown women's soccer team finished off a historic 2020 season played in the spring of 2021.

The Golden Eagles went 14-0-1 and 9-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, winning the program's fourth regular season title and third SAC Tournament championship.

John Brown was never defeated in regulation play. Instead the Golden Eagles saw their season end with a 4-2 loss in penalty kicks to Central Methodist in the second round of the NAIA National Championships.

JBU scored 60 goals and only allowed seven during the season and finished No. 9 in the nation.

As JBU is set to open up its fall 2021 season Saturday at No. 25 Benedictine, the good news for the Golden Eagles is nearly everyone is back from last spring's team.

"Pretty much the whole team is back," said coach Kathleen Paulsen, who enters her eighth season with an overall record of 116-28-15, including a 60-7-6 mark in Sooner Athletic Conference play. "It's exciting."

Despite the returning talent, Paulsen said no one's job is safe. It has to be earned.

"People shouldn't be comfortable," she said. "If someone earns a spot, they get a shot at it. Every position is open every year."

Paulsen acknowledged this fall season has come on quick since the end of the spring.

"I think it's a really unique situation, pretty quick turnaround," Paulsen said. "There's always lingering effects. Are kids still banged up from the last year? Or are they going to be OK hearing my voice yelling at them two months later? But there's some continuity to it as well. It hasn't been long and we have a lot of the same ideas and concepts going forward, so some things (about the quick turnaround) are really helpful."

The Golden Eagles return the

Sooner Athletic Conference's Player of the Year in Sienna Carballo, Freshman of the Year Ryan Winingham and Goalkeeper of the Year in Caitlyn Logan.

Also returning are All-SAC first team members Lauren Walter, Aubrey Mendez and Paige Kula, along with second team selection Vanessa Reynoso.

Logan (5-9), a fifth-year senior, due to the extra year of eligibility from covid-19, has saved 186 shots in 70 games in her career, while only allowing 42 goals. Her record in the net is 47-9-6 overall.

"She's had a fantastic career so far," Paulsen said. "We're hoping she can cap that off with another solid fifth year. We're pumped to have her back."

Junior Chloe Griffin (5-6) also works in goal for the Golden Eagles.

In front of Logan, the Golden Eagles return a host of players defensively, including Kula, Mendez and Aniyah Gibbs, who were all starters last spring.

Kula (5-8), a senior, finished second on the team in total points (23) with five goals and 13 assists.

Kula is one of the Golden Eagles' top choices to serve up corner kicks and set pieces.

"I think she serves one of the best balls I've ever seen," Paulsen said. "A consistent cornerkick taker like that is really effective."

Mendez (5-2) was a NAIA third team All-American, while Gibbs (5-2) will be a sophomore.

Senior Meghan Kennedy Ellis (5-9), a Siloam Springs native, senior Anna Schuchardt (5-2), junior Emma Schoenberg (5-2), sophomore Rachael Stone (5-2) and freshmen Grace Bishop (5-7) and Kaelyn Mole (5-6) give depth at defender.

Winingham (5-8) is back in the midfield after scoring 10 goals with two assists (22) as a freshman. Winingham also was a third team All-American as a freshman and scored several big goals on headers in the postseason.

"She had an incredible year," Paulsen said. "She grew into her role and got bigger and better as the season went on for sure."

Gifte Pavatt (5-2), a sophomore, scored two goals with four assists from a wing position, while Reynoso (5-1) had five goals and five assists at the wing. Schoenberg also played some on the wing.

Other midfielders include juniors Paige Martin (5-4), Kylie Kilfoy (5-2) and freshmen Bella Graber (5-7), Elise Bosma (5-7) and Renny Buchanan (5-0).

Up top, Carballo (5-5) led the team with 12 goals and had five assists for a team-high 29 points.

"She's consistently been one of our top goal scorers the last four years," Paulsen said of Carballo, who has 35 goals and 20 assists in four years. "She has a knack for being big in big moments. She does a great job for us."

Sophomore Lauren Walter (5-9) scored eight goals and seven assists (23 points) as a freshman, and Siloam Springs native Megan Hutto (5-9) had four goals and four assists.

"They all bring something important," Paulsen said. "Their size is scary. They're fast. They have everything you can ask for in the front line."

Seniors Alair Love (5-9) and Maggie Bailey (5-5), sophomore Alyssa Henderson (5-5) and redshirt freshman Pam Seiler (5-5) also help out at forward.

"Obviously, we are returning a lot of kids but best strength of our team is the ability to sub and not have a big drop off," Paulsen said. "We have depth on our team. The whole team plays a critical role to our success. Not having a drop off is one of the reasons we are successful."

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Lauren Walter runs down a ball against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the NAIA Opening Round at Alumni Field last spring.