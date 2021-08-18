Letter to the Editor

Simpleton Reasoning

I first characterized Charles Yancey's question regarding the Bible, "If the author doesn't exist, what difference does it make if someone obeys or disobeys its contents?" as childish.

Based on the contents of his second letter, Aug. 11, 2021, I find it appropriate to downgrade his question from childish to simpleton. He did not acknowledge the historical fact that thousands of innocent women, possibly even millions, were murdered as a result of Moses' writing, "Thou shall not suffer a witch to live." Exodus 22:18. Delusional Christians were obeying the contents of "the Word of God" in which God did not write a single word!

Moses quoted God, "When there is a prophet among you, I, the Lord, reveal myself to them in visions, I speak to them in dreams. But this is not true of my servant Moses; he is faithful in all my house. With him I speak face to face, clearly and not in riddles." Numbers 12:6-8 NIV

According to Moses, most of the Bible was written by others without clarity and from dreams and riddles. Example, John 1:18, "No one has ever seen God" and John 6:46 quoting Jesus, "No one has seen the Father except the one who is from God; only he has seen the Father." John must have been dreaming, obviously he did not read Numbers 12, Exodus 33:11, or Genesis 32:22-30.

There is some age-old wisdom in the Bible, e.g., "Only a simpleton believes everything he's told! A prudent man understands the need for proof." Proverbs 14:15 TLB.

Yancey needs no proof; he fits the biblical description of a simpleton who believes every lie from Trump, and the lying false prophets seeking greed and power.

I do not embrace Marxist Communist ideology, a common accusation by Christians, I favor a social democracy (different from democratic socialism).

Christians attacked the capitol and the millions of Christians in league with the KKK, Nazis, and Christian Militias are the clear and present danger to this nation.

Yancey should read 2 Thessalonians Chapter 2 in the KJV. The "falling away" establishes the context as applicable to Christians, not unbelievers, these Christians do not "love the truth" (verse 10) for example, the truth of 1 Corinthians 5:9-11, so God sends "them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie." Verse 11.

Yancey mentioned "simplicity of faith" which is less taxing than thinking and proving all things.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs