Obituaries

Mary Jane Blaine

Mary Jane Blaine, 73, formerly of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Mary was born October 19, 1947, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to William Parson and Veda Carter-Monk. She was a resident of the Siloam Springs area until recently moving to Punta Gorda, Florida. In her spare time, she would enjoy gardening and breeding dogs. Most of all, she cherished watching her grandbabies.

She is survived by her three sons, Warren Lee Blaine of Punta Gorda, FL., Darin Lee Blaine of Marco Island, FL., and Kevin Don Blaine of West Siloam Springs, OK; four sisters, Cheri Kerr, Janete Burrow, Nancy White and Viki Cooley; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many other friends, loved ones and dogs.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Bammes.

The inurnment of Mary's cremains will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Falling Springs Cemetery of Decatur, AR, with Pastor Rob Matney officiating. To sign the online guestbook, please visit, www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Tarquino A. "Turk" Lopez

Tarquino A. "Turk" Lopez, 59, of Westville, Okla., died Aug. 13, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center, Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Dec. 4, 1961, in San Isidro, Texas, to Tarquino Lopez, Sr. and Aurora Paze.

He worked as a master carpenter and as a supervisor for Simmons Foods, Inc.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother Aurora Paze of McAllen, Texas; children Tiffany Kidd and husband Jason of Stilwell, Okla., Jeffery Lopez and wife Patricia of Westville, Okla.; Billy Ames of Westville; Vivian Lopez of Westville; Vanessa Smith and husband Isaiah of Westville and Vincent Lopez of Westville; four grandchildren; siblings Rosalinda Berlanga of McAllen, Texas, Joe Lopez of Siloam Springs, Ark., Steve Lopez of McAllen, Texas; half siblings Torquino Wiles of Oklahoma, Laura Lopez of Houston, Texas and Florence Lopez of California.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Peggy E. Morrison

Peggy E. Morrison, 69, of Colcord, Okla., died Aug. 15, 2021, at her son's home in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Earl Cornelison and Bessie (Linn) Cornelison.

She married Claude Morrison on July 1, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband; son Jeff Morrison and wife Kelsee of Rogers; daughter Jeanna Black and husband Kenny of Colcord, Okla.; three grandchildren; two step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Row Cemetery, Colcord, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Tiny Russell

Tiny (Florence) Russell, 69 of Kansas, Okla., died Aug. 10, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

She was born Oct. 11, 1951, in Claremore, Okla., to Cornelius V. Russell and Nancy Ross Russell.

She was an avid OU football fan, enjoyed laughing, making others smile, and having the last word.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Kristal Williams of Little Elm, Texas, sister Barbara Stegal of Shiatook, Okla., brothers Jack Russell of Franklin, N.C., and Brian Russell of Twin Oaks, Okla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was employed by Cherokee Nation Entertainment for 13 years. She cared for her sister with dementia and took her nephew in a nursing home under her wing when his parents died.

Due to the Covid surge a funeral service will not be held. A memorial service will held at a later time.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.