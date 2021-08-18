ON TAP

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Fort Smith Northside^3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Farmington^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

Oklahoma scrimmages

Afton at Kansas^7 p.m.

Chelsea at Colcord^6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.

JBU vs. Bethany (Kan.)^9 a.m.

JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^3 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Benedictine (Kan.)^5 p.m.

JBU men at Benedictine (Kan.)^7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.

JBU vs. Tabor (Kan.)^9 a.m.

JBU vs. McPherson (Kan.)^1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Bentonville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at FS Southside^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Thaden School^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Thaden School^4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Rogers

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Bent. Washington at Siloam 7th^4:30 p.m.

Bent. Washington at Siloam 8th^6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^4:30 p.m.

August 25

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Rogers^12:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.

August 26

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma scrimmage

Colcord at Commerce^6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5 p.m.

August 27

COLLEGE SOCCER

Evangel (Mo.) at JBU women^5 p.m.

Evangel (Mo.) at JBU men^7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic

JBU vs. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)^3 p.m.

JBU vs. Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers^7 p.m.

Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.

Oklahoma scrimmage

Kansas at Fairland^7 p.m.

August 28

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic

JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^9 a.m.

JBU vs. Central Methodist (Mo.)^1 p.m.

