ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Fort Smith Northside^3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Farmington^3:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Arkansas Activities Association benefit
Rogers Heritage at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
Oklahoma scrimmages
Afton at Kansas^7 p.m.
Chelsea at Colcord^6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.
JBU vs. Bethany (Kan.)^9 a.m.
JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^3 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Benedictine (Kan.)^5 p.m.
JBU men at Benedictine (Kan.)^7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan.
JBU vs. Tabor (Kan.)^9 a.m.
JBU vs. McPherson (Kan.)^1 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Bentonville at Siloam Springs JV^5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Greenwood at Siloam Springs^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at FS Southside^3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Thaden School^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Bentonville at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Thaden School^4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Rogers
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Bentonville West^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Bent. Washington at Siloam 7th^4:30 p.m.
Bent. Washington at Siloam 8th^6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Rogers Heritage^4:30 p.m.
August 25
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Rogers^12:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^3:30 p.m.
August 26
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma scrimmage
Colcord at Commerce^6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale George^5 p.m.
August 27
COLLEGE SOCCER
Evangel (Mo.) at JBU women^5 p.m.
Evangel (Mo.) at JBU men^7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic
JBU vs. Culver-Stockton (Mo.)^3 p.m.
JBU vs. Columbia (Mo.)^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Rogers^7 p.m.
Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.
Oklahoma scrimmage
Kansas at Fairland^7 p.m.
August 28
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic
JBU vs. Ottawa (Kan.)^9 a.m.
JBU vs. Central Methodist (Mo.)^1 p.m.
