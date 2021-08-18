Panthers to host War Eagles for scrimmage

The Siloam Springs football team will get to see some fresh competition on Friday when the Panthers host Rogers Heritage in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game.

The night begins at 6 p.m. at Panther Stadium with a junior varsity period followed by a half game at 7 p.m. between the varsity squads for the Panthers and War Eagles.

"We're just excited to play someone else," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "We're both going to try to get as many reps for kids as we can. Just to get to see some live fire from other people is big. For us it's about staying healthy. We've got to do that. Obviously that's very important."

The Panthers and War Eagles held a similar scrimmage last year at David Gates Stadium in Rogers with Siloam Springs thumping the Class 7A War Eagles 42-0 in a half game.

Though the final result was exciting for fans, Craig said the coaches aren't paying much

attention to the scoreboard during a benefit game.

"As a coach, what you're trying to take away from it is, seeing kids play at a varsity level and see how they respond to those situations," he said. "Last year I thought we did a good job responding to those situations. I felt like we were probably little farther along than they were schematically. To our kids' credit, we may have done a little more than what we would have done in a normal scrimmage. We kind of created an advantage for ourselves. This year we're going in and we're going to be pretty vanilla, pretty basic."

Craig said the focus during preseason practices has been Rogers High, the Panthers' Week 1 opponent on Aug. 27.

"We've been trying to get ready for Rogers," he said. "So that's our goal: Trying to get ready for Game 1."

Craig said the JV camp format to open Friday's competition will probably be three rotations of offense and defense plays for both teams.

The two teams will take a break and then play the half game, which will have two 12-minute quarters and normal game rules except for special teams.

After a summer of work and nearly three weeks of practice, the Panthers are excited to have a game week.

"It feels like this year we've practiced a lot for some reason and we haven't," Craig said. "We've stayed within the rules, but it just feels like that because last year we didn't get to do anything. This year has seemed like a lot. Right up until the season started (last year) we were trying to do stuff to get ready for the season.

"(This year) the kids I feel like are ahead of where we've been in the past as far as knowing what's going on. Now it just comes down to playing other people."