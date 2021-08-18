Siloam Springs native promotes new novel

Siloam Springs native and up-and-coming author Cindy Bonds released a new novel April 28 entitled "Rainstorm."

For Bonds, who grew up in Siloam Springs but now lives in Clinton, "Rainstorm" is her second novel. Bonds' first novel, "Hostage" was released in September 2020, according to cindybonds.com.

'Rainstorm'

The plot for "Rainstorm" is about Laurel Ashburn, a woman who is discharged from the military due to injuries and comes home to her small Arkansas town, Bonds said.

Ashburn's hometown does not like her and likes her even less when she starts investigating a friend's disappearance, the website states.

Ashburn receives help through Detective Dev Hollister, a former big-city detective who trades the fast-paced world for a slower pace and less crime in rural Arkansas, the website states.

"I like strong female leads," Bonds said.

Bonds said she was pretty good at basic writing in college and did a lot of reading, she said. There were certain series Bonds read and thought about how the series could have gone, she said.

An article on how to be an author on Pinterest led Bonds to start writing, she said.

Choosing Romantic Suspense as a genre and her publishing company Scrivenings Press has a lot to do with her own preferences concerning foul language, Bonds said.

"I don't enjoy reading books that have a lot of foul language," Bonds said. "I think it takes away from the story instead of adding to it."

Bonds said her publishing company publishes clean fiction.

Along with her two novels, Bonds is also working on a three-book series about the fictional Dallas Tactical Rescue Group, she said. All three books will be about that unit, Bonds said.

"I get a lot of inspiration from reading," Bonds said.

Life away from the pen

When Bonds is not writing, she enjoys spending time with her family. Bonds lives with her husband Garrett, her 12-year-old son, and her 10-year-old daughter in rural Clinton.

Garrett Bonds works for River Company, a locally owned insurance agency with nine locations in Arkansas, according to rvrcompany.com. Cindy Bonds' day job is working for Davidson Solid Rock Insurance, an aviation insurance company.

"I help to get aviation insurance for people who have airplanes," Bonds said.

Bonds and her husband also serve as part-time youth directors at Pee Dee Baptist Church in Clinton, Bonds said. The couple works with Grades 7-12 and Bonds even works as a substitute teacher at the junior high school and high school, when she can, the website states.

A lot of people who do this much have a schedule, but not Bonds.

"I would like to say that I have it all scheduled out," Bonds said. "I type when I can. I read when I can. I make myself sit down and focus. I think it might be easier if I had a schedule."

Military ties

Bonds was never in the military, but her father, Michael Rapp, served in the Navy in Vietnam and other smaller conflicts, Bonds said. Her father served on active duty for six years and got his teaching degree, Bonds said. After getting his degree he went back into the reserves for 20 years, Bonds said.

One year, when she got to attend the annual Naval Ball, Bonds met Roy Boehm, the first Navy SEAL (Sea, Air, and Land), who shaped and formed the current SEAL program.

"It's not what you expect," Bonds said of meeting Boehm. "He was friendly and talkative."

Bonds said she met Boehm in the fall of 1998 when she attended her first Naval Ball with her parents.

Part of Bonds' ability to craft a story also comes from her parents, she said. Bonds' father was a history teacher and her mom had a large family from Texas, she said.

The future

When asked about what the future looks like, Bonds said she hopes it looks like more books.

"I would like it to be a full-time endeavor," Bonds said.

Bonds said she stepped back from some obligations to get her name out there and do some more writing. Bonds hopes to do some book signings. She had wanted to do some signings last year, but didn't think she could because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bonds said.

Bonds' sister-in-law and husband set up a pop-up market signing last year and Bonds said she wants to donate "Hostage" and "Rainstorm" to the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Along with the pop-up market, Bonds is looking at trying to get her book into books stores like Books-A-Million's Conway location.

"It's hard to get books in mainstream if you're not a mainstream author," Bonds said.