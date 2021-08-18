HEALTHY LIVING: Staying hydrated is a priority in the summer months

Nothing quenches your thirst quite like water. Even so, 3 out of 4 Americans are chronically dehydrated. As the days keep getting hotter, it's time to make hydration a priority.

H2 Oh No!

We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, but it's easy to forget in the midst of a busy day. If you're chronically dehydrated, you may not even recognize the signs of thirst. Symptoms of dehydration include:

• Confusion

• Dizziness or lightheadedness

• Dry mouth

• Fatigue

• Headache

• Infrequent urination

• Urine that is darker than normal

When you don't drink enough water, every part of your body is negatively affected. Water helps energize your body, remove waste and keep joints lubricated. Excessive dehydration during the summer months is especially dangerous, as it can hinder your body's ability to maintain its internal temperature. This is known as heat exhaustion, and it can cause permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs if left untreated.

Liquify your life

We lose liquids throughout the day through urine, sweat and even breathing. To replace this lost water, try the following tips:

• Be prepared. Going to the lake? Picnicking in the park? Determine beforehand where the nearest water source will be and bring extra fluids to be safe.

• Bring a water bottle. Whether you're going for a long hike or just walking the dog, keep a reusable water bottle at your side and refill it regularly.

• Eat your liquids. Snack on plenty of fruit throughout the day, especially juicy fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe and citrus fruits.

Healthy ways to spend rainy days

Are you a fair-weather exerciser? It isn't always easy to stick to an exercise routine when foul weather rains on your parade. Try the following healthy activities that are perfect for those stormy summer days.

• Do yoga. Now is a good time to break out those instructional DVDs and do some serious stretching. Yoga is an ideal way to release stress and tone muscles without having to leave your living room.

• Clean up. Doing housework, such as washing windows or floors, for at least 45 minutes meets the amount of daily activity recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• Tour the neighborhood. Why fear a few puddles? Gear up and head outdoors for a 30-minute walk in the rain.