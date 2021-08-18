OPINION: Vietnam, Afghanistan; Saigon, Kabul

As the catastrophe in Afghanistan unfolds and we await reports of beheadings and the brutalization of women, I think of the veteran I met at the used bookstore in Tontitown who lost both legs to a mine in that country. I think of Luke, a former Army Ranger with ties to Siloam Springs, who lost friends in an ambush there. And I remember what Siloam Springs resident and Afghanistan veteran Robert Staats told me more than a year ago about the Afghan soldiers U.S. forces were training: "Some of them joined the military to get fed, fattened up. Weapons training. They would go AWOL, join back up with the Taliban somewhere, and use the information they had obtained against us."

Every 19-year-old walking patrol in Afghanistan knew that George W. Bush's ideal of making Afghanistan into a respectable member of the "community of nations" was a fantasy. Every 19-year-old living in an outpost in some Afghan valley knew the local army would never stand on its own. But just a few weeks ago President Biden lectured us about how well-prepared Afghan forces were.

There's a reason we're hearing a lot about Vietnam these days. Lyndon Johnson inherited from John F. Kennedy a pack of advisors called the Wise Men. Even as these supposedly smart advisors drove this country and Vietnam deeper into disaster, always promising a light at the end of tunnel, every 19-year-old in the jungle knew they were wrong.

One hundred years from now (if there is such a thing), a theme of historical interest will be the comprehensive failure of American elites, since the 1960s, in nearly everything they oversaw.

Vietnam, Afghanistan. Saigon, Kabul. Helicopters scrambling.

By coincidence, on Saturday I interviewed a veteran who was serving aboard the aircraft carrier Midway in April 1975. He was playing miniature golf on a naval base in the Philippines when word came that the ship was unexpectedly getting underway. Soon the Midway was off the coast of South Vietnam, not only receiving helicopters full of fleeing Americans, but also serving as a landing pad for dozens of helicopters controlled by South Vietnamese who had simply flown out to sea looking for any refuge.

Springtown resident Paul Lemke was also there, serving aboard the USS Thomaston. I asked if the news from Afghanistan brought him back to the coast of South Vietnam. "Yeah," he said. "The question that lingers is, Why were we even there? What did we gain? You don't sacrifice the young for no gain."

Retaliation for the terrorist attack of 9/11 is one thing. Spending 20 years pouring billions of dollars into one of the most corrupt countries on earth is something else.

Douglas Conklin served aboard the USS Dubuque in 1975. He saw South Vietnamese crushed as they tried to board American ships tossed in the waves. What do the events from Afghanistan bring to his mind? "In wars which are won, you bring home your wounded, you bring home the remains of your dead, and the warriors are treated with respect." But in wars that are lost, "you hang your head in shame and you let the surviving warriors live as if they have done wrong."

Military contractors did well in Afghanistan. Careerist military officers and State Department personnel did well. NATO bureaucrats did well. The United States has not done well. And Afghanistan has fallen apart.

Paul Lemke wonders why so much has gone into Afghanistan while our own infrastructure creaks. What could the young people serving in Afghanistan have done on the home front -- "public works; in the medical field; everything?"

In early 1964, when very few people were paying attention to a minor struggle in Vietnam, Lyndon Johnson said in multiple conversations that the fight there was unwinnable. But he kept going and dragged the country into something from which it has never recovered.

Severely punishing the Taliban after 9/11 for harboring al-Qaeda was doable. Making Afghanistan a functional country never was. But we kept going.

This is not the fault of the kids in uniform. Douglas Conklin notes that, if nothing else, these young people gave the Afghans a chance, or at least the memory of a chance.

At 4 p.m. Sunday I clicked on the news. Headline: "The U.S. embassy in Kabul has been fully evacuated."

The legless veteran at the bookstore in Tontitown. Luke's dead friends. Twenty years of doubt from American soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen on the ground. And the utter failure of the professionals who oversaw every minute of it, and will now collect their generous pensions.

-- Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and oversees the website "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans" (warandlifediscussions.weebly.com). If you have wartime photos or letters you are willing to share, contact [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.