Arrests and citation

Aug. 9

• Jason See Thompson, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Hunter James Smith, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Alex Scott Hornberger, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Phillip Ray Vonvoast, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Richard J C Adams, 45, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jason See Thompson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amy Elizabeth Darnell, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 10

• Kayelena Gail Robinson, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.

• Tracy Danielle Stillwell, 29, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence.

• Christoper Lamar Brice 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Micah Gary Joel Rolph, 46, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Tamji Aini Clement, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Erech Michael Davis, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 11

• Jordon Alexander Wyche 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Scott Thomas Musser, 42, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jose Gerardo Portillo, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 12

• Teresa Michelle Wade, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Kyle Wayne Robertson, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kimberly Renae Brock, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason James Meier, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Misty Dawn Lamb, 39, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.

• Crystal Candice Cook, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 13

• Brittney Nichole Atilano, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 23, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• William Allen Lucas, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 14

• Miranda Kay McChristian, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident; failure to yield from private road; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Hugo A Gomez Garcia, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Dylan Jesser Anderson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 15

• Mason Nathaniel Neu, 23, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree; careless/prohibitive driving; driving on a suspended drivers' license; owner fail to register vehicle - expired tags; failure to present proof of insurance; criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 12, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.