Arrests and citation

Aug. 9
• Jason See Thompson, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Hunter James Smith, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; possession of a controlled substance; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Alex Scott Hornberger, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Phillip Ray Vonvoast, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Richard J C Adams, 45, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Jason See Thompson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amy Elizabeth Darnell, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 10
• Kayelena Gail Robinson, 26, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence.
• Tracy Danielle Stillwell, 29, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence.
• Christoper Lamar Brice 20, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Micah Gary Joel Rolph, 46, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Tamji Aini Clement, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Erech Michael Davis, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 11
• Jordon Alexander Wyche 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Scott Thomas Musser, 42, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jose Gerardo Portillo, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 12
• Teresa Michelle Wade, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Kyle Wayne Robertson, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Renae Brock, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason James Meier, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Misty Dawn Lamb, 39, arrested in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked.
• Crystal Candice Cook, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Aug. 13
• Brittney Nichole Atilano, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Luis Miguel Cruz-Aviles, 23, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• William Allen Lucas, 36, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 14
• Miranda Kay McChristian, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; hit and run accident; failure to yield from private road; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Hugo A Gomez Garcia, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Dylan Jesser Anderson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 15
• Mason Nathaniel Neu, 23, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor - second degree; careless/prohibitive driving; driving on a suspended drivers' license; owner fail to register vehicle - expired tags; failure to present proof of insurance; criminal contempt.
• Juvenile, 12, arrested in connection with domestic battering - second degree; terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.