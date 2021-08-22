Girls golf takes second at The Creeks

The Siloam Springs girls golf team finished second in a four-team match hosted by Springdale Har-Ber at The Creeks in Cave Springs.

Van Buren won the match with 155 points, followed by Siloam Springs at 159, Har-Ber 162 and Providence Academy 199.

Baylee Morris shot a 49 t0 lead Siloam Springs, while Brooke Smith shot 52 and Reese Sutulovich 58. Also for the Lady Panthers, Mackenzie Sontag carded a 66, while Aleisha Boyd shot 72.

Caroline Teague of Van Buren was the medalist with a 44.

Boys

Siloam Springs took third place in the boys match.

Providence finished first overall with a 155, followed by Van Buren 159, Siloam Springs 182 and Har-Ber 212.

Miles Perkins finished tied for third overall with a 38, just two strokes away from medalist C.J. Guthrie of Providence. Brayden Fain and Cam Blackfox each shot 45, while Nate Vachon carded a 54, Will Van Asche 56 and Landon Pool 66.

Up next

The Siloam Springs golf teams are scheduled to host Greenwood on Monday in their first home matches at The Course at Sager's Crossing.