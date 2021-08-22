Helping the community

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Mayor Judy Nation (second from right) accepts a donation from the American Legion Family for the ADA (American Disabilities Act) fishing pier and kayak launch to be installed at City Lake Park. The components of the American Legion which include the Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion Squadron and the American Legion Auxiliary came together to present the city a check in the amount of $3,750 for the pier. Members of the American Legion who were present included (from left) Mike Henry, the director of the Legion Riders; Josh Robinson, Adjutant; Stuart Reeves, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron; Riley Overstreet president of the American Legion Auxiliary and Less Carroll, American Legion Post 29 Commander.

