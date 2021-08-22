Lady Panthers fall in benefit matches

The Siloam Springs volleyball team participated in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match against Bentonville West on Thursday night in Centerton.

The Lady Panthers played West and Pea Ridge in a pair of exhibitions.

Against, West, the Wolverines defeated the Lady Panthers 25-15, 25-19, 25-16.

Faith Ellis and Cailee Johnson each led with four kills, while Emma Norberg and Jetta Broquard both had two kills.

Norberg added two aces, six digs and three block assists, while Kami Hulbert had six digs, Ellis three block assists, Johnson two block assists and Anna Wleklinski 12 assists.

The Lady Panthers played two sets against Pea Ridge with several junior varsity players. Pea Ridge won 25-17, 25-19.

Norberg and Ellis each had two kills, while Allison Williamson had seven digs and Hulbert five digs.

Hulbert had two aces, while Norberg had three block assists, Ellis and Wleklinski each with two block assists and Broquard one block assist.

Wleklinski had six assists.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to open the season Monday against the Thaden School in Bentonville.