Obituaries

Tony Shane Brown

Tony Shane Brown, 51, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 18, 2021, at his home.

He was born May 26, 1970, in Siloam Springs to Donald W. Brown Sr. and Letha M. Anderson Brown.

He married Ginger Ellen Thrash on July 17, 1999. He worked for Marck Industries as a general manager.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother Donald Brown, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his children Lilly, Blake and Emily Brown of the home; his father and his sister Marsha Snyder of Watts, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

Ron F. Drittler

Ron F. Drittler, 69, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 18, 2021, at Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 1, 1952, in Springdale, Ark., to Reinhold "Bill" Drittler and Nora Uellner Drittler.

He married Debra Ray in 2001 and he worked for Shiloh Steel. He was a member of the Crosspoint Community Church in Tontitown, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of the home; children Tanya Foster Tucker and spouse Carey of Kansas, Okla., and Josh Foster and spouse Mandi of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister Linda Gordley and husband Bryan of Elm Springs, Ark.; brothers James Drittler of Lowell, Ark., and Larry Drittler of Fort Smith, Ark.; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Wasson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark..

The family request that all attendees were a face mask.

Phillip Wayne Durbin

Phillip Wayne Durbin, 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at Westwood Health & Rehab in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Aug. 1, 1960 in San Diego, Calif., to William Harold Durbin and Mara Lee Cipra-Durbin.

He is survived by his three brothers, Lloyd Durbin, Larry Durbin, and Gary Durbin, all of Texas; two sisters, Wendy Finneburg and Chris Massey, both of Texas; aunt, Alice Douthit of Siloam Springs; and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jamie Carl Kauffeld

Jamie Carl Kauffeld, of West Siloam Springs OK, passed from this life on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1967 to Carl "Corky" Kauffeld and Norma Kauffeld. He is preceded in death by his dad, Corky. He is survived by his mother, Norma of West Siloam Springs, his brother Michael Kauffeld of Atlanta, GA, his wife Shawn of the home, two sons, Jeremy Kauffeld and Kelsey of West Siloam Springs, and Cody Kauffeld and Whitne of Colcord, OK. Three grandsons, Eli Kauffeld and Cole Kauffeld of Colcord, OK and Parker Kauffeld of West Siloam Springs, OK. One granddaughter Aaliyah Kauffeld of West Siloam Springs, OK and one granddaughter on the way.

Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at Calvary Church in West Siloam Springs Oklahoma.

