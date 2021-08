Tennis teams compete against West, Farmington

The Siloam Springs tennis teams were in action twice this past week.

On Monday, the Panthers and Lady Panthers competed at Bentonville West with the Wolverines and Lady Wolverines sweeping both varsity matches 4-0.

"Some of these early matches are tough for us as we are playing some really good teams before the conference matches start," said coach Clay Taylor. "But in the long run this should make us a more experienced team."

On Thursday, the Panthers lost at Farmington 3-1 with senior Lucas Junkermann pitching up the only win in boys singles.

The Siloam Springs girls defeated Farmington 3-1. Ohla Los picked up a victory in girls singles in her first match of the season, while the doubles team of Brooklyn Williams and Julia Tran and the team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley also won their matches.

Tennis matches on Tuesday against Springdale Har-Ber and Wednesday at Fort Smith Northside were rained out.

Siloam Springs vs. Farmington

BOYS

Farmington 3, Siloam Springs 1

Singles

1. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, def. Logan Petty, Farmington, 8-4.

2. Clay Jensen, Farmington, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 9-7.

Junior varsity

1. Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, def. Chris Dunn, Farmington, 8-2.

Doubles

1. Warren/Mahar, Farmington, def. Malachi Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. Alford/Petty, Farmington, def. Ezekiel Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 8-2.

Junior varsity

1. Campbell/Mahan, Farmington. def. Malachi Becan/Ezekiel Becan, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

2. Chambers/Grant, Farmington, def. Braden Ratliff/Javier Chavez, Siloam Springs, 8-3.

GIRLS

Siloam Springs 3, Farmington 1

Singles

1. Ohla Los, Siloam Springs, def. R. Alverson, Farmington, 8-1.

2. C. Easy, Farmington, def. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, 8-6.

Doubles

1. Brooklyn Williams/Julia Tran, Siloam Springs, def. Alerson/Qudan, Farmington, 9-7.

2. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, def. Maynard/Elsik, Farmington, 8-1.

Junior varsity

1. Caitlyn/Eary, Farmington, def. Lauren Naustvik/Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Silaom Springs, 8-4.

Siloam Springs vs. Bentonville West

BOYS

Bentonville West 4, Siloam Springs 0

Singles

1. G. Harding, Bentonville West, def. Lucas Junkermann, Siloam Springs, 6-1, 6-3.

2. K. Manoj, Bentonville West, def. Boone Henley, Siloam Springs, 6-0, 6-2.

Junior varsity

1. R. Rivioli, Bentonville West, def. Jadon Gill, Siloam Springs, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. L. Rarsten/S. Panday, Bentonville West, def. Malachi Becan/Ezra Zaidner, Siloam Springs, 6-0, 6-0.

2. G. Zach/R. Tappana, Bentonville West, def. Ezekiel Becan/Bryan Tran, Siloam Springs, 6-0, 6-3.

GIRLS

Bentonville West 4, Siloam Springs 0

Singles

1. P. Weston, Bentonville West, def. Brooklyn Williams, Siloam Springs, 6-0, 6-0.

2. K. Wells, Bentonville West, def. Silvie Reid, Siloam Springs, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles

1. E. Lopez/M. Smith, Bentonville West, def. Ava Anglin/Maribel Riley, Siloam Springs, 6-1, 6-0.

2. S. Thokre/P. Harris, Bentonville West, def. Hallie McClelland/Lauren Naustvik, Siloam Springs, 6-0, 6-0.

Junior varsity

1. Brooklyn Williams/Marible Riley, Siloam Springs, def. M. Kennedy/N. Nichols, Bentonville West, 8-5.