WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs town meeting which was to be held on Monday was canceled, due to insufficient information on the agenda.

Board Trustee Sam Byers did not elaborate as to what was missing from the agenda only saying that the current agenda lacked information so the board of trustees could not proceed.

The meeting was rescheduled to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, according to municipal/water clerk, Colleen McGuire.