100 percent committed: Tyler Johnson is all in for Siloam Springs football team.

The moment of realization rocked Tyler Johnson harder than any hit he’s taken on the football field.

It was prior to his junior football season at Siloam Springs, and Johnson said had spent most of the summer avoiding workouts and making excuses for his lack of commitment.

“(Coach) just told me straight-faced if I didn’t get into gear I wouldn’t get to play,” Johnson said.

Those words stung as Johnson labored through his junior season at linebacker. He finished with 70 total tackles, good for fifth on the team, but he believes he could have been better.

“My body wasn’t in shape,” he said.

When the offseason hit, Johnson decided to do something about it. He began a workout regimen with former Panther teammate Palvinson “Jeff” Phizema and renewed his commitment to the Panther football program.

Johnson has never forgotten the challenge that was laid down before him before his junior season. It inspires him to do this day as the Siloam Springs football team travels to Rogers on Friday for the 2021 season opener.

“Just hearing him say that made me think I could do better,” Johnson said. “I can do better for this team. I can do better for Siloam, be a Panther and I’ve got to be a leader because I’m a senior.”

Through the offseason and spring and summer workouts, the coaches noticed a different Tyler Johnson in the locker room.

“(Johnson) kind of re-evaluated himself after last year and decided to make a huge commitment and he never missed any workouts,” said head coach Brandon Craig. “He came to everything, totally committed, comes on his lunch break and shows up to community service stuff we do, just to make sure he’s part of the team. He’s done a complete 180 as far as his commitment to the football program.”

The best part is Johnson did all this on his own.

“It all came from him,” Craig said. “At the end of the day, each kid has to decide and he made his mind up that he wanted to make that kind of commitment and he did. He plays really hard and tenacious. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but definitely a guy you want on your side because he plays with a lot of heart and passion.”

Just as Johnson had a realization moment, the light also came on for the football staff about where to put him on the field.

The coaches moved Johnson (5-11, 169) from a linebacker spot to a standing defensive end, hoping to bring more speed and athleticism off the edge.

“We were leery in the beginning, and then we went through our spring ball and summer camp, he just stood out,” said defensive line coach Ehldane Labitad. “Every day we’d come in to practice and we’d say who stood out, and Tyler Johnson was probably one of the best ones. His name continuously came up.”

As football schemes and philosophies continue to evolve, so have the Panthers’ own ideals.

The traditional school of thought was a team always had to have four good defensive linemen, Craig said.

“We’re looking at it as you’ve got to have two good D-linemen and two athletic kids standing up on the edge, trying to help us be more athletic on defense,” Craig said.

“When you’ve got a guy that moves well and is fast off the ball and can create disruption at the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have problems as an offensive lineman,” Craig said, “especially if you’re bigger and slower than they are.”

The Panthers believe they have found that athletic mold in Johnson.

“For Tyler, he’s probably every coach’s dream,” Labitad said. “He’ll do anything you ask him to do and he’ll give 110 percent effort.”

Labitad also pointed out Johnson gets to go up against offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich every day in practice. Sutulovich is 6-2, 286 pounds and has committed to playing football at the Air Force Academy.

“They’re just making each other better because Jace is getting to go against somebody fast,” Labitad said. “Tyler is getting to go against somebody big. They’ve had some great battles.”

Said Johnson: “Sutulovich makes me better as a defensive end. He’s D-1. I have that feeling if I can beat him I can beat anybody.”

Johnson said he’s joined the cheerleading team and also works at Lowe’s. He would like to keep playing football in college, he said, but is keeping his options open, including possibly joining the Navy.

• • •

The Panthers travel to Rogers for their season opener on Friday at Whitey Smith Stadium.

The two teams played to open the 2020 season with Rogers defeating Siloam Springs 52-42 in an offensive shootout.

The Class 7A Mounties (6-3 in 2020) are under first-year head coach Chad Harbison, former Siloam Springs standout.

Noah Goodshield (5-9, 165) moves to quarterback after playing as an all-conference receiver last season for the Mounties.

“(Goodshield) had a really good scrimmage against Harrison,” Craig said. “He’s very athletic. He keeps the play alive. He can extend the play, keep things moving. The running back’s an athletic kid. They’re pretty solid up front. Their center and left tackle are pretty good football players. They’ve got a few wide receivers that can make plays.

“Defensively, they’ve got a new defensive coordinator. They’re running a 3-4 front. They’ve got some athletic kids over there. They do a lot of stunting and blitzing. It’s going to be a lot of movement and a lot of athletes on the field.”

Week Zero

Siloam Springs at Rogers

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Whitey Smith Stadiu, Rogers

Broadcast: Siloamspringsathletics.com

Records: Siloam Springs, 0-0, Rogers 0-0