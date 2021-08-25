No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.

-----------------------------------------------

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: EMMY AWARDS

ACROSS

1. *Emmy Awards attendees or celestial bodies

6. "He ____ and drank the precious words..."

9. Skier's transport

13. Move like ivy

14. What Alex and Lexington have in common

15. Power glitch

16. White condiment

17. Schiller's "____ to Joy"

18. Movie "The ____ of the Chicago 7"

19. *"Last Week ____ with John Oliver"

21. *"Lovecraft ____"

23. Excessively

24. Invitation request

25. Part of graduate's ensemble

28. South American indigenous people

30. Lung pouch (2 words)

35. Giannis Antetokounmpo's target

37. Stain on Santa

39. Take exception to

40. Highland tongue

41. Bar, legally

43. Tropical tuber

44. Time on the job

46. Grey tea

47. Make a picture

48. Satellite Navigation System, for short

50. Mr. Eugene Krabs, e.g.

52. X

53. *Compilation of nominees, e.g.

55. Uh-huh

57. *"Swingers" actor turned "The Mandalorian" director

61. *Ewan McGregor's role

65. Soviet entity

66. Flightless bird

68. Princess of #34 Down

69. Type of weasel

70. Lady or Tramp, e.g.

71. Improvise

72. Young herring

73. Printing unit, pl.

74. '90s TV sitcom "Boy ____ World"

DOWN

1. Sing like Ella Fitzgerald

2. Jack, Janet and Chrissy from "Three's Company," e.g.

3. Long time

4. Rekindled

5. Faucet

6. Loads (2 words)

7. *Jason Sudeikis' role

8. Golden parachute recipients

9. U, on the road

10. One from Great Britain

11. Culture-growing turf

12. Bank on

15. Like an ignoramus

20. *Hugh Laurie's medical drama, nominated 25 times, that ended in 2012

22. Egg cells

24. Great Britain's anti-mob law (2 words)

25. *"The Queen's Gambit" game

26. Blood carrier

27. Suggest

29. *Drag ball culture drama

31. Retired, shortened

32. *"Get ____," Outstanding Comedy Series winer in 1968 and 69

33. Saintly glows

34. *Royalty chronicles, with The

36. Philadelphia's Ivy

38. Millimeter of mercury

42. "Vamos a la ____"

45. *What one needs to be nominated

49. Itinerary word

51. Old crone

54. Like Elvis's famous shoes

56. Digression

57. Much ado

58. Against, prefix

59. Violin's Renaissance predecessor

60. One less traveled

61. Os in XOXO

62. *The Handmaid's "story"

63. ____ top of ____

64. Captures

67. *Allison Janney's show