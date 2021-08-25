No headline

NOTE: It is a violation of our Terms of Service to remove the advertisement or StatePoint Media copyright line from a StatePoint puzzle grid image file.
-----------------------------------------------
STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: EMMY AWARDS
ACROSS
1. *Emmy Awards attendees or celestial bodies
6. "He ____ and drank the precious words..."
9. Skier's transport
13. Move like ivy
14. What Alex and Lexington have in common
15. Power glitch
16. White condiment
17. Schiller's "____ to Joy"
18. Movie "The ____ of the Chicago 7"
19. *"Last Week ____ with John Oliver"
21. *"Lovecraft ____"
23. Excessively
24. Invitation request
25. Part of graduate's ensemble
28. South American indigenous people
30. Lung pouch (2 words)
35. Giannis Antetokounmpo's target
37. Stain on Santa
39. Take exception to
40. Highland tongue
41. Bar, legally
43. Tropical tuber
44. Time on the job
46. Grey tea
47. Make a picture
48. Satellite Navigation System, for short
50. Mr. Eugene Krabs, e.g.
52. X
53. *Compilation of nominees, e.g.
55. Uh-huh
57. *"Swingers" actor turned "The Mandalorian" director
61. *Ewan McGregor's role
65. Soviet entity
66. Flightless bird
68. Princess of #34 Down
69. Type of weasel
70. Lady or Tramp, e.g.
71. Improvise
72. Young herring
73. Printing unit, pl.
74. '90s TV sitcom "Boy ____ World"
DOWN
1. Sing like Ella Fitzgerald
2. Jack, Janet and Chrissy from "Three's Company," e.g.
3. Long time
4. Rekindled
5. Faucet
6. Loads (2 words)
7. *Jason Sudeikis' role
8. Golden parachute recipients
9. U, on the road
10. One from Great Britain
11. Culture-growing turf
12. Bank on
15. Like an ignoramus
20. *Hugh Laurie's medical drama, nominated 25 times, that ended in 2012
22. Egg cells
24. Great Britain's anti-mob law (2 words)
25. *"The Queen's Gambit" game
26. Blood carrier
27. Suggest
29. *Drag ball culture drama
31. Retired, shortened
32. *"Get ____," Outstanding Comedy Series winer in 1968 and 69
33. Saintly glows
34. *Royalty chronicles, with The
36. Philadelphia's Ivy
38. Millimeter of mercury
42. "Vamos a la ____"
45. *What one needs to be nominated
49. Itinerary word
51. Old crone
54. Like Elvis's famous shoes
56. Digression
57. Much ado
58. Against, prefix
59. Violin's Renaissance predecessor
60. One less traveled
61. Os in XOXO
62. *The Handmaid's "story"
63. ____ top of ____
64. Captures
67. *Allison Janney's show