Benton County launches American Rescue Plan site

As part of the American Rescue Plan, Benton County will receive $54 million over the next two years from the federal government, according to a press release from the county.

The U.S. Department of Treasury launched the relief to be allocated to four key areas, one of which is public health and economic recovery, the release states.

Organizations should apply if they can demonstrate that their activities support the public health response, or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic and that the funds they distribute respond to that harm in ways that are related and reasonably proportional, the release states.

Applicants can go to this website: https://bentoncountyar.gov/american-rescue-plan/ and click on the "Submit an American Rescue Plan Proposal" tab to start the application process. Applicants have until Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. to apply, the release states.

Once the application is completed, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, ARP Committee Chairman Tom Allen and Benton County Comptroller Brenda Peacock will review the applications. All applications will then be sent to the American Rescue Plan Committee. From this point, the ARP committee will vote on which organizations will be asked to present to the ARP Committee in person. More guidance will be available to organizations and the public during this process, the release states.

Once applications are initially reviewed, Benton County will announce dates and protocols for organizations to present to the ARP committee, the release states.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery. The U.S. Department of Treasury is launching this relief to:

• Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control

• Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs

• Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses

• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the impact of the pandemic

How does this impact Benton County?

Over the next two years, Benton County will receive $54 million total from the American Rescue Plan. The Benton County Quorum Court formed an American Rescue Plan Committee which will be the legislative body determining how and where these funds will be utilized. The American Rescue Plan Committee will initially meet on the following tentative dates at the Benton County Quorum Courtroom at 215 E. Central Avenue to discuss the relief topics. More meetings may be scheduled in the future, the release states.

• Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

• Infrastructure: Water, Sewer & Broadband & County Facilities after regularly scheduled 6 p.m. Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14.

How can the public participate?

As always, these meetings are open to the public. Public comment will be taken in person or comments can be sent to [email protected] which goes to each member of the Quorum Court. More details will come from these meetings and will be communicated with the public and necessary entities as determined, the release states.