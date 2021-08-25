Bentonville capitalizes on freshmen's early mistakes

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team was defeated by Bentonville on Monday night 41-7 at Panther Stadium.

A bad snap on a punt on the Panthers' first possession and a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown on their second time with the ball resulted in Bentonville taking an early 14-0 lead.

The Tigers led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

Siloam Springs had a promising drive reach inside the Tigers' 10-yard line late in the first half.

Dane Marlett hit a 32-yard pass to Mikey McKinley, and Carlos Sandoval added a 14-yard run, but the drive stalled inside the 10.

Siloam Springs scored on its only possession of the second half. Jackson Still completed a 35-yard pass to Ramon Loyo. He later hit Chaise Tighlman for 14 yards to the Bentonville 15. Several plays later Still ran in from two yards out for the score, and Uriel Padilla kicked the extra point.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Bentonville West on Monday, Aug. 30.