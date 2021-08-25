Carballo finds net as Golden Eagles win opener

ATCHISON, Kan. -- The reigning Sooner Athletics' Most Outstanding Player struck in the 13th minute of play and the John Brown University women's soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to 21 with a 1-0 clean sheet victory over No. 25 Benedictine (Kan.) on Saturday afternoon at Legacy Field.

Senior Sienna Carballo finished a cross from senior Megan Hutto to place John Brown (1-0-0) into the lead for good, while senior Caitlyn Logan came up with five saves, all in the second half, to notch her 36th career shutout.

Carballo's goal, the 15th game-winner of her career, came off a poor goal kick that freshman Renny Buchanan headed forward up the right flank, springing Hutto on the attack. With Raven keeper Olivia Berry closing in, Hutto barely won the footrace and punched the ball into the middle where Carballo finished the play into the open goal. It was Buchanan's first collegiate point in her collegiate debut.

Kaelyn Mole also made her first collegiate start, while Bella Graber, Elise Bosma and Grace Bishop each saw their first collegiate action, respectively.

John Brown had a chance to double its lead in the 28th minute of play when sophomore Lauren Walter was taken out by Berry as she closed in on a one-on-one defensive breakdown. Berry lunged at Walter's feet in desperation, manding a penalty for the Golden Eagle attacker. Berry redeemed herself, however, lunging to make the save on the ensuing attempt without allowing a rebound.

Logan (1-0-0) had to be sharper in the second half after the pitch was tilted through the first 45 of play. Regardless, she made her five saves look rudimentary, including Emma Strecker's header in the 84th minute of play.

John Brown outshot the hosts, 17-7, including a 10-5 margin in shots on target. The Golden Eagles accounted for three of the match's four corner kicks, and Berry made nine saves in the loss for Benedictine (0-1-0).

JBU returns to the pitch on Friday, Aug. 27, when it welcomes Evangel (Mo.) to Alumni Field for home-opening festivities. The match, which will air on the SAC Sports Network., is slated to kick off at 5 p.m.