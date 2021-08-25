Cherokee Nation accepting 2021-2022 Tribal Youth Council applications

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation is now accepting 2021-22 Tribal Youth Council applications.

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council was established in 1989 as a youth leadership development program that focuses on educating our young leaders about the Cherokee Nation government structure, history, language and culture. The Tribal Youth Council also performs community service projects, provides a voice for youth, and to develop experience for future tribal leaders.

"The Cherokee Nation has always worked hard to make investments that will benefit the tribe for generations to come," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr said. "One of the most important investments that we can make is encouraging our Cherokee youth to be involved with our programs and tribal government. The Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council is one way to cultivate their leadership skills and expand their knowledge through their active participation. This is a great opportunity for our future leaders."

Applications must be mailed with all required documents and a postmark date no later than Wednesday, Sept. 1. Applications can be downloaded at www.cherokee.org/youthcouncil.

"This program is a wonderful opportunity for us to teach leadership skills and provide these young men and women with opportunities to enhance their development as future leaders of our tribe, our state and our country," said Lisa Trice-Turtle, Tribal Youth Council director. "Students chosen for Tribal Youth Council will learn about Cherokee government, culture, history and language, but they'll also learn to be a voice for Cherokee youth. I'm excited to see what our new year will hold."

New members will be comprised of nine students from the southern half of the Cherokee Nation's 14-county area, which includes Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and portions of Muskogee, Wagoner and McIntosh counties. Seven will be accepted from the northern districts, including Delaware, Mayes, Craig, Nowata, Washington, Ottawa, Rogers and Tulsa counties. One at-large member will be chosen from outside the tribe's 14-county area.

Students chosen for Tribal Youth Council will serve a one-year term beginning October 1. Their term will end on September 15, 2022.

Interested students must submit a profile, answer three essay questions related to Cherokee youth and tribal legislation, submit three letters of recommendation and meet other criteria. A committee will make the selections.

To apply for Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council, students must meet the following eligibility requirements, among others:

• Be 15-22 years old as of Oct. 1, 2021

• Be a Cherokee Nation citizen

• Have a permanent address inside the Cherokee Nation's 14-county reservation (outside reservation for at-large)

• Have at least a 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, be enrolled in high school, or college/university

• Completely vaccinated for COVID-19, and must submit a completed vaccination card

For more information on Tribal Youth Council, contact Lisa Trice-Turtle at 918-453-5000, ext. 4991.