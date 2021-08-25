City board appoints Sager Creek Advisory Committee

Siloam Springs city directors appointed five people to the Sager Creek Advisory Committee during the city board meeting Aug. 17.

The four people appointed to the committee are Travis Cheney, restoration specialist with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership; Luke Davis, resident and property owner at 203 S. Wright St; Ron Jefferies, resident and property owner at 307 Mount Olive St; Bob Hoffman, property owner at 212 S. Broadway St; and Patti Eiland, resident.

Staff members got together and proposed the formation of the committee, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson on Aug. 9. Mayor Judy Nation reviewed and approved the committee nominations, the report states.

City directors approved the five members of the Sager Creek Advisory Committee, subject to adding two more positions and advertising those to the public in the newspaper. This recommendation was made by Director David Allen.

"I wondered if we couldn't have people apply from the public just to see if there was more added input," Allen said.

Director Carol Smiley said she had no problem with Allen's recommendation, but she said has served on other committees where the fewer people on the committee the easier it was to get things done.

Other directors voiced approval for Allen's recommendation. Director Lesa Rissler said she had spoken to several citizens about Sager Creek and several citizens wanted to thank Director Brad Burns, who see him as the leading factor behind the desire to improve Sager Creek. Rissler also said she thinks Burns should be on the committee.

Burns said the thanks should go to former City Director James Fuller who had a passion for Sager Creek. Concerning the committee, Burns did not say anything about serving on the committee but instead said this is a project that was long overdue.

Budget concerns are something Burns said everyone understands, but there are plenty of grants available and water is an important commodity across the United States of America and not just Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

"I think staff are putting together a good diverse cross-section of the community and I'm looking forward to see what they bring us," Burns said.